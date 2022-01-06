Ashes tour diary: Stuart Broad laments Covid-era cricket as Usman Khawaja reveals LeBron James inspiration

I Over the course of his last astonishing press conference, Stuart Broad complained about cricket in the Covid-19 era, citing an amusing example. Broads’ figures got a little blemish when Nathan Lyon launched him to six with the last ball of the innings, meaning he couldn’t get his hands on the Kookaburra right away.

“There is no doubt that I found the Covid times to be the hardest of my entire career, said the veteran. It’s just a different way of touring in this modern era.

Actually, it’s quite a nice five-for-ball I have, because it’s the only five-for-ball I’ve hit for six with the last ball I threw with it. It had to be sanitized because it went into the crowd, so I got this soaked ball back for a five-for-one. That’ll be fun to keep, you know, the hand sanitized ball, which kind of shows in the modern age we live in.

Khawajas LeBron Celebration

Usman Khawaja is one of the most popular cricketers on the circuit, especially in Sydney where he grew up and his parents still live. When he reached his hundred, on the eve of Jack Leach’s three tea, things went wild.

Not least Khawaja himself, who celebrated with a LeBron James-inspired shuffle, and his wife Rachael in the crowd. She is pregnant with their second child and holding up the first, Lion King style.

I was just excited, I was so excited, he said of his party. Hundreds don’t come often, a lot of hard work goes into it. Yes, I was taken away by the moment. The crowd was so great, I got a big cheer.

“I don’t know why I did it. I mess with the guys and do it shooting hoops, or win in table tennis, pool, something stupid. I brought it to Test cricket, why not?

I watch a lot of basketball and LeBron is someone I’ve always looked up to.

All in all, Khawajas press conference was almost as good as Broads. He spoke about his family moving out of Pakistan and his belief that he might not get another chance with Australia.

“I’m kidding, but I’m very serious about it,” he said. There is the American dream. I’m living the Australian dream. My parents came over from Pakistan to give our family a better life, they came all the way here, and I represent Australia in our national sport.

It’s something I absolutely love to do. I went through a lot of hard times and broke down a lot of barriers to get to where I am today. And I think people can relate to that on a certain level. I will never forget the love I received here today.

England had additional cause for relief when Zak Crawley was caught on the first slip late in the day. Not only were they grateful that Mitchell had crossed Starc, but that it was possible to find out.

Forefoot no-ball technology was unavailable for part of the afternoon, meaning it was back in the umpires’ only gift (which they rarely mention). This was reminiscent of the farcical tech scenes in Brisbane, and gave Crawley a very welcome reprieve.

Ladies Ash schedule change

The Womens Ashes has had a pretty significant fixture modification. England will fly to Australia tomorrow as scheduled, but the multi-format series is now starting a week ahead of schedule.

There will be three T20s in four days at Adelaide Oval (two points each), a test at Manuka Oval in Canberra (four points), before three ODIs (two points each). The first is at Manuka Oval, for two at Junction Oval in Melbourne’s St Kilda. The whole thing will be done in a flight series between 20 January and 8 February.

England A will also participate in a charter flight this Friday. They will play three T20s (Adelaide) and three 50-over matches (Canberra) between January 20 and February 2. There will also be two warm-ups between the teams in Canberra on January 15 and 16.

The reason for the change? Both Australia and England must be quarantined for 10 days before the World Cup, which takes place in New Zealand in March.

A picture of the state of Sydney now: for the Ashes Test, the SCG would normally be filled to the brim (capacity 48,000). Due to Covid and perhaps the bad forecast (which never came true on day two) crowds were 25,078 and 24,855. That’s lower than the daily number of Covid cases the city records.

This segment is starting to get pretty boring now. Brisbane Heat had to hand out eight debuts for tonight’s game against Melbourne Renegades due to the huge number of cases in their camp.