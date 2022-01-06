How will the 2021 competition winners fare in 2022?

When we think of fantasy league winners, we sometimes envision them early in the summer, but often it’s the safeguard wire treasures that bring us the glory of a championship title. In 2021, we saw a fair mix of elite fantasy asset managers propel managers into the playoffs, but we also had some under-the-radar draft picks to secure long-term wins.

This piece takes a look at this season’s top players and what they’ve done to win managerial titles around the world, along with a look at their potential draft stock as we look ahead to 2022.

All statistics derived up to and including week 17

Veterans Competition Winners

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

–Cooper coup is the ultimate competition winner, as he was drafted in the fourth round and yet absolutely crushed everyone around him. The Rams WR posted a total of 343.9 PPR half points through Week 17, which was not only the highest among the wideouts, but he also beat all RBs and just three QBs (Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Tom Brady) scored more fantasy points than Kupp in 2021. The 28-year-old averaged a whopping 21.5 half PPR points per game during the regular fantasy season and kept his foot on the gas in weeks 15-17 with 21.7 per game.

Managers with Kupp on their Yahoo roster won their championship 20.7 percent of the time.

Outlook 2022: This season both Kupp and teammate Robert Woods were drafted in round four, but expect Kupp to jump from first to round one after the insane output, where Davante Adams and Tyrek Hill usually live. Speaking of which…

-Davante Adams shouldn’t shock anyone by appearing as league winner, but he posted the second-highest half PPR points per game during the fantasy playoffs with 22.3 and justified his high ADP in the first round again in 2021 There was a brief moment when Aaron Rodgers’ Return came into question where Adams draft spot took a small dip, but he ended the draft season when the WR1 off boards and those who paid for him were lavishly rewarded and 22.5% of the time won titles.

Story continues

Outlook 2022: His future with the Packers is still uncertain and they can choose to tag their star in franchise regardless of where Aaron Rodgers works. Adams should remain a first-round roster but could be outdone by Kupp in ADP.

–Jonathan Taylor is a player where some were all-in in 2021 while others went on for Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook even Ezekiel Elliott. Taylor led the league in rush attempts with 317, and his 1,734 rushing yards were not only tops in the NFL, but crushed the next best rusher with 529 yards for the season. The Indy RB also found the end zone 18 times, unsurprisingly, the most by a back in 2021 as well. He didn’t have the highest fantasy points in the fake playoffs as Taylor’s 17.2 half PPR points per game was sixth, but he certainly did enough for the 16.4% Yahoo executives who won everything with him as their RB1.

Outlook 2022: We might see Taylor usurp Christian McCaffrey for the 1.01 spot in fantasy drafts next season, as his dominance this year will have artists clamoring for such high volume and production.

Jonathan Taylor was everything fantasy managers could have hoped for in 2021. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

–Mark Andrews was the fourth TE from draft boards, but there was a gap of almost two rounds between him and George Kittle in Yahoo concepts. Question marks surrounded the Baltimore Pass offensive and some managers worried about his volume in Ravens’ run-heavy approach. Andrews finished with 138 goals in 2021, which was ninth among all passcatchers, and he converted that custom to 99 receptions (7th) and 1,276 yards (6th). The Raven posted 21.7 half PPR points per tilt in Weeks 15-17, allowing Andrews managers to win their leagues 20.7% of the time.

Outlook 2022: Always underrated, and despite his TE1 output, Andrews will likely still be behind Travis Kelce and George Kittle in ADP next season, but should pass Darren Waller which had a disappointing 2021. I expect Andrews’ draft stock to rise from the late fourth round to early third or maybe even late second in some formats.

-There are plenty of fantasy players fooling themselves for drafting Brandon Aiyuk at 65 when they could have taken Deebo Samuel in 93rd place. An eighth round pick hit and so popular at the end of the season is league-winning stuff and those who drafted him in August or traded him for Samuel sometime later won their leagues 21.9% of the time. The WR/RB hybrid achieved the fifth-highest receiving yards this season at 1,310, adding an impressive 320 riveting yards to its third-year banner campaign. With 18.7 half PPR points per game during the fantasy playoffs, Samuel probably played a big part in hoisting the trophy for those with him on board.

Outlook 2022: There’s little doubt that Samuel’s ADP will skyrocket, but how high will he be drafted? I think hell will end sometime in the second round with people like Stefan Diggs and Justin Jefferson.

–Joe Burrow may not have been in that many teams that made it to the playoffs, but managers won their big game 17.0% of the time with the Bengals QB on their roster. Burrow was sweltering at the perfect time, posting 85.7 total fantasy points over the last three weeks of the fantasy season, the highest total of any signal caller.

Outlook 2022: Preference for recency could create an increased ADP for the Cincy QB next season, but for those draftsmen chasing the lead, Burrow will still fall behind the elite guys like Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Burrow was the QB13 in ADP last year and will most likely creep into the top 10 next season.

The newbies:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

It’s so hard to measure freshman players during the draft season without ever seeing an NFL snap. Some come very hyped in the competition like Kyle Pitts and Najee Harris, while others see their draft drop to the middle rounds like Javonte Williams or DeVonta Smith. Here’s a look at some notable league-winning rookies from 2021 and what may be in store for their second season.

[Play in Yahoo’s Week 18 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

-The player associated with the most winning teams on Yahoo (30.3%) was not even drafted on the site and was the 85th WR off boards to use multi-site ADP. Amon-Ra St. Brown was ignored due to obvious offensive concerns in Detroit, but was eventually found to be QB-proof. His usage went from an average of 4.7 targets per game in Weeks 1-12 to 11.4 balls over the final five weeks of the fantasy season, translating to 451 receiving yards and four touchdowns, along with an additional 49 rushing yards and a ground score in it. time frame. St. Brown led all WRs in total fantasy points and fantasy points per tilt during the playoffs and paid off well for the savvy managers who grabbed him sometime in 2021.

Outlook 2022: It will be interesting to see where St. Brown lands in the draft season, and I suspect his ADP will depend on what the Lions do with their QB situation. Jared Goff has a one-year contract left, but they can choose to release him and take dead money. Since the rookie was able to produce at a high level with Goff and Tim Boyle below mid, St. Brown should fall somewhere in the WR2/3 range in August.

–JaMarr Chase was a freshman wideout that some thought was the wrong choice for the Bengals, plus draftsmen were also concerned about the preseason dips and unsure of Joe Burrows’ ability after a devastating knee injury. He left boards at Pick 88 as an eighth-rounder. However, when the fantasy season came to an end in week 17 ship competitions, he had the fifth highest Yahoo win rate at 24.0%. Chase wasn’t the most consistent WR through his first year in competition, but he produced when it counted, with a combined 18-391-3 line in Weeks 16 and 17.

Outlook 2022: Like his QB, Chases ADP should peak this off-season and we could see him getting drafted as early as the second round. Hell land in fantasy WR1 area and its actual spot should fluctuate depending on individual design strategy.

–Elijah Mitchell was a polarizing waiver wire pick after he hurled a 19-104-1 line in Week 1 of his first-ever NFL game. Some spent everything they had on the 23-year-old, while others left him to their peers to worry about. Mitchell ran to 10th fastest yards in 2021, while sidelined for six games. He was out for weeks 15-16, but gave those who stayed with him 20.0 half PPR points during Championship week. Yahoo executives won their league title 19.4% of the time with the 49er in tow.

Outlook 2022: The San Francisco RB room isn’t the easiest to read every season, but Mitchell should be their lead into 2022. He may fall into the dreaded dead zone for RBs, which is rounds 3-6, but can certainly pay off shedding for those who choose to roll with him.

–Jaylen WaddleThe 14.4% win rate wasn’t huge like St. Brown, Chase or Kupp, but it’s worth noting as he played a part in getting managers to their title games. As a rookie, he saw the 10th most goals among wideouts, and his 99 receptions this season tied for seventh. Waddle was WR9 in half PPR points per game in Weeks 15 and 16, but unfortunately caused a stinker in Week 17, landing as WR13 in points per game during the three-week fantasy playoffs.

Outlook 2022: The future is bright for Waddle and his ADP should reflect a rebound for next season. Consider him in the WR2 category, which would put him somewhere in the fourth to fifth lap.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Congratulations to those who were smart enough to draft one of these competition winners, or to those who managed to trade for them or work the waiver in your favor. It sure was a wild time, so sit back and enjoy the fruits of all your hard work this season.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast