Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia ahead of Australian Open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovics, a bid to play in the Australian Open with a medical waiver to evade vaccination requirements, appeared to end on Wednesday as government authorities revoked his visa to enter the country.

Djokovic and his team were held at Melbourne airport for more than six hours by the Australian Border Force when he was told to leave immediately.

Novak Djokovic at an Australian Border Force kiosk at Melbourne Airport.

Photo:



UGC/via REUTERS





Mr Djokovic failed to provide suitable evidence to meet the entry requirements into Australia, Health Minister Greg Hunt told Australian television. It is up to him whether he wants to appeal, but if a visa is canceled, someone has to leave the country.

If Djokovic is deported, it will not happen until next week, after the player appealed his visa withdrawal in an Australian court and a federal judge postponed a hearing until Monday.

Judge Anthony Kelly was not dismayed by a comment from Djokovics’ lawyer that a decision on his clients’ participation in the Australian Open on Tuesday should be made before tournament scheduling. The tail will not wag the dog here. If Tennis Australia decides to do what it wants to do in running its business, it will, the judge said.

Australian authorities’ decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa angered Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

spoke out on Instagram after telephone contact with Djokovic.

I told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are taking all measures to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world in the shortest possible time, he said. In accordance with all standards of public international law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, for justice and truth.

Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the 2021 Australian Open.

Photo:



michael dodge/TENNIS AUSTRALI/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said people are trying to run the border all the time but Djokovic had not been given the necessary medical exemption from rules requiring arrivals to receive two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. He said it was inappropriate to discuss Djokovics’ medical history, but added that the government told Australian Open organizers in late November that a diagnosis of, and recovery from, Covid within six months of entry would not exempt players. of Australias vaccination requirements.

The story of Djokovic’s possible trip to Australia had been brewing for months. The No. 1 men’s world had said he did not want to be vaccinated, while Australian Open organizers and local authorities insisted that no unvaccinated players would be allowed in, in line with national legislation requiring travelers to be vaccinated .

But the situation quickly changed over the course of 24 hours. Djokovic tweeted Tuesday that he had been given a medical exemption that allowed him to play in the tournament and take a 21st major title. Djokovic did not specify why he was given the waiver, but organizers indicated the tournament was signed in consultation with Victoria’s health authorities.

Mr Morrison said Australias entry requirements were well known, and suggested that Djokovic had attracted additional scrutiny from border authorities by posting publicly about his plans.

If you make people make public statements about what they say they have and what they’re going to do and what their claims are, they draw a lot of attention to themselves, he said. Anyone who does that, be it a celebrity, a politician, a tennis player, a journalist, whoever does that, can expect to be asked more questions than anyone else.

Indeed, it was only when Djokovic landed that he discovered that, despite the green light from Tennis Australia and the local authorities, the Australian Border Authority needed further documentation. During a stressful wait of more than six hours, Djokovics coach Goran Ivanisevic posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, Not the most common trip Down Under.

Djokovic could not be reached for comment.

Anyone wishing to enter Australia must meet our strict border requirements, Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews said. While the Victorian Government and Tennis Australia may allow an unvaccinated player to participate in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth Government that will enforce our demands on the Australian border.

During the pandemic, professional sports leagues such as the NFL and NBA have generated rich data that has helped scientists better understand Covid-19. With football season in full swing as the Delta variant spreads, WSJ’s Shelby Holliday takes a look at what we’ve learned so far.

It was not immediately clear whether Djokovic, 34, could renew his registration in time to play when the tournament kicks off on January 17. Had he been eligible to participate, he would have been the automatic favorite to win a record 10th Australian Open and his career first above Roger Federer and Rafael Nadals. (Nadal will play the tournament.)

Although Djokovic thought he was free, the outrage grew overnight while he was in the air. The state of Victoria, where Melbourne is the capital, has spent much of the past 21 months in a strict lockdown and locals felt he was getting special treatment.

Morrison had said on Wednesday that Djokovic would have to provide acceptable evidence that he cannot be vaccinated to enter the country for medical reasons, despite tennis and border authorities already giving the green light.

If that evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated differently from anyone else and will be on the next plane home, Morrison added. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. Not a single one.

Djokovic, who signed a contract and recovered from Covid in the summer of 2020, was one of 26 players who went to the Australian Open to request a medical exemption. Only a handful got one after a blind review by two independent committees, said tournament director Craig Tiley. For tennis players, it was a process beyond what anyone who had come to Australia would have experienced.

A Serbian tennis fan waves a flag at Melbourne airport.

Photo:



William West / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images





Tournament organizers had previously insisted that no one, not players, coaches, staff or fans, should be admitted without vaccination. But this week, things looked set to turn as a showdown loomed between the Australian Open and the most successful male player in its history.

Fair and independent protocols have been put in place for reviewing medical waiver applications that will enable us to ensure the 2022 Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for everyone, Tiley said.

But Wednesday’s confusion and eventual denial, first reported by Australia’s The Age newspaper, appeared to stem from a lack of coordination over visas between local authorities, the federal government, and Djokovic’s team.

With so much scrutiny over his vaccination status, Djokovic waited to travel to Australia later than most players, who were already on site for warm-up events. Several expressed their surprise that he was on his way.

I don’t know what to say about that, said British doubles player Jamie Murray after his match in the ATP Cup. I think if it was me who wasn’t vaccinated I wouldn’t get an exemption.

Write to Joshua Robinson at [email protected] and Stuart Condie at [email protected]