Tennis players react to Australian Open news

He supported the role of science and medicine. After two years of many people dying, I feel like I’m on the vaccine, [its] the only way to stop this pandemic. The only thing that’s clear to me is that if you’re vaccinated you can play at the Australian Open and anywhere, and the world has suffered enough in my opinion not to play by the rules. Fellow top 10 star Matteo Berrettini had some sympathy for Djokovic’s plight since his arrival in Australia, but agreed with the view that vaccination was the easiest way to play at Melbourne Park. I certainly have some sympathy. I don’t know how many hours he was there but at the same time I feel like Melbourne had the longest lockdown in the world so I understand the [frustration] of the people, Berrettini said. It’s just really complicated. What I can tell you is I’m vaccinated and I’m here, we’ll see how this is going to happen. If Djokovic does not take his place at Melbourne Park on January 17, Daniil Medvedev will almost certainly enter the tournament as favourite. After leading Russia to the ATP Cup semi-finals on Thursday, he said his view was quite clear. There are rules, there are exceptions to rules. I don’t know exactly what happened in the papers. What we know, I know the same as everyone else.

If he had a reasonable exemption from the rule, he should be here. If he didn’t, he shouldn’t be here. It sounds simple, but in real life it is very difficult. Novak Djokovic and his father celebrate his Wimbledon victory in 2019. Credit:Getty Images Djokovic in Australian captivity Earlier, Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, described his son as the symbol and leader of the free world, and the Spartacus of a new world that will not tolerate injustice, colonialism and hypocrisy.

Translated in comments from Serbian paper Telegraph, Srdjan Djokovic said: My son is in Australian captivity tonight, but he has never been so free. From this moment on, Novak has become the symbol and the leader of the free world, the world of the poor and disadvantaged nations and peoples. My son Novak Djokovic showed that a small but heroic country like Serbia can have the best tennis player and sportsman of all time and that the truth can no longer be hidden. play tennis. Srdjan Djokovic has made passionate comments about his son, who is at risk of deportation from Australia. Credit:AP Tonight they can lock him up, tomorrow they can chain him, but the truth is like water and it will always find its way. Novak is the Spartacus of the new world who does not tolerate injustice, colonialism and hypocrisy, but fights for the equality of all people on the planet, no matter the color of their skin, no matter what God they worship and how much money they have.

Novak has shown that any goal can be achieved if you have your dreams, and that dream of his is shared by billions of people and children who look up to him. Perhaps the rich world won’t let Nole play tennis anymore, but in doing so it will have revealed his true face and thus a much more serious game will begin. On the one hand, there will be greedy and arrogant members of the world’s oligarchy, and on the other, all the freedom-loving and proud world that still believes in justice, the truth, fair play and the dreams of their children. Former Australian Open tournament director Paul McNamee was stunned that Djokovic would be the only Australian Open entrant to date to have his visa approved and then rejected. For those who ask, all players go through the same visa process under the supervision of Tennis Australia to play the Australian Open [as non Australians are currently not able to enter]. So it’s unbelievable that Djokovic is the only player who has been granted his visa and subsequently revoked, McNamee said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the former doubles champion said: We have to remember one thing, even if you are angry, Novak Djokovic did not set the rules. Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam Djokovic also found a supporter in two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren, who has chosen not to attend this year’s tournament due to the vaccine mandate. To be clear, two separate medical boards approved his waiver, Sandgren wrote online, and politicians are calling it quits. Australia does not deserve to host a grand slam. Sandgren also mocked the Victorian government on Wednesday night for not supporting Djokovic’s visa.

LOL relies on science again, Sandgren wrote. Loading Sandgren, who was an outspoken critic of the quarantine measures at last year’s tournament and became the face of the COVID-19 chaos the moment he was allowed on a chartered flight to Australia after his positive test was deemed a viral shedding, it seems. to be outnumbered among his cohort. Highly respected sports journalist and commentator Jon Wertheim, a Illustrated Sports executive editor, reflected on the dynamics of Australian politics.

Never mind having breakpoints saved…this is a face preserve. Advantage, Morrison, Wertheim tweeted, referring to the Australian Prime Minister. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders, Morrison tweeted Thursday morning. No one is above these rules. Loading Ukrainian tennis veteran Sergiy Stakhovsky accused Australia of political ego. The next time someone tells you that sports don’t interfere with politics, remember Jan 6, 2022 when the purely political ego didn’t allow the best tennis player in the world to enter the country that government agencies have allowed access to, Stakhovsky said on Twitter.

The 35-year-old was a supporter of Tennis Australia’s efforts to get the 2021 Australian Open off the ground in the midst of the pandemic last year, when players and officials had to undergo pre-hotel quarantine. Loading Several players offered tentative support for Djokovic’s entry into the country when asked about the news on Wednesday, and prominent New York Times tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg offered his opinion after the rejection news was announced. Whatever happens if this unfolds here, this is Novak Djokovic’s entire fault for not getting the vaccine, which he had *months* to do, Rothenberg wrote on Twitter. The best scenario for anyone would have been a vaxxed (sic) Novak running the . played #AusOpen without drama. He chose against that.