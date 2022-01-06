A New Year’s look at the most read sports stories of 2021





~~ ~ Our team of writers covered almost every sport imaginable in Japan in 2021. And it has been inspiring to bring you the news and stories behind so many athletes and teams throughout the year. Reports on major team sports plus Olympic summaries of archery, badminton, hockey, judo, skateboarding, surfing, tennis and water polo were just some of the sports action we highlighted in an action-packed year for Japan and Japanese athletes. In February, a concluding article on Kohi Shiraish’s 94-day, 21-hour, 32-minute solo circumnavigation of the globe in the Vende Globe extravaganza was arguably one of the more eclectic headlines in the year-round Japan Sports Notebook, but it was a prominent event featuring a Japanese athlete, so it was a topic worthy of the weekly news feed. It was a year in which baseball star Shohei Ohtani won a slew of major trophies, undefeated bantamweight boxer Naoya Inoue defended the title twice and golfer Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters. When 2022 begins, JAPAN Forward highlights the most read sports stories of the past twelve months in the categories Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and (all other) sports. Join us for a quick look at Japan’s Sports Year, before we take you into a new year with even more great athletic challenges. And follow our sports coverage in 2022 here and here. Our five most-read sports stories of 2021 are: Yuzuru Hanyu will compete in the World Figure Skating Championships on March 27, 2021 in Stockholm. 5. [ICE TIME] No need to worry about Yuzuru Hanyus result at World Championships The two-time Olympic champion was brilliant in the short program but failed to replicate that excellence in the free skate. Read more here and the latest on his status here. Orix Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (left) and Tokyo Yakult Swallows star Munetaka Murakami pose for photos at NPB’s annual awards banquet on Dec. 15.

4. [JAPAN SPORTS NOTEBOOK] Munetaka Murakami and Yoshinobu Yamamoto Named NPB MVPs The Swallows third baseman and the Buffalo’s pitcher received the highest votes in the Central League and Pacific League, respectively. Read more here. Yuzuru Hanyu 3. Figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu sets the stage for his third Olympic gold All-time great Hanyu, a native of Sendai, represents the Japanese values ​​of honor, dignity and respect, and besides his talent, that’s what people love about him. Read more here and the latest on his status here. Choreographer David Wilson (right) and Shoma Uno, the silver medalist of the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

2. [ICE TIME] Exclusive: Legendary choreographer David Wilson calls for new leadership at Skate Canada Outraged by the organization’s cancellation of Canada’s National Championships last month, Wilson criticized Skate Canada president Leanna Caron and her board in a recent interview. Read more here. Yutaka Take, aboard Kitasan Black, became the first four-time winner of the Japan Cup on November 27, 2016. 1. HORSERACING | Japan Cup showcases Nations Racing Culture as the biggest annual event on the calendar Successful foreign horses, trainers and jockeys helped make the event known worldwide more than 40 years ago. Read more here. Read our related stories now: Author: Ed Odeven Follow Ed on JAPAN Forward’s [Japan Sports Notebook] here on Sunday, in [Odds and Evens] here during the week, and Twitter ed_odeven.

