India big winners as cricket continues to show on the road amid COVID-19 disruptions

It is rapidly approaching two years since the coronavirus pandemic invaded and interrupted our lives. The impact on professional cricket, with its reliance on long playing times and international tournaments, has been marked tournaments that have been cancelled, disrupted or moved to other venues, positive player tests, reduced attendance, limited travel, cutbacks in organizers’ revenues, bio-bubbles for players and the associated psychological problems.

Has cricket coped well with these effects?

After the initial shock and lockdowns, administrators responded to the COVID-19 challenges and shifting policies of national governments with what appears to have been a strategy that must continue the show.

There will be those who will argue that they had little alternative. Not playing the game at a professional level would result in a loss of broadcast revenue, which would threaten the existence of the games at that level.

This was certainly the strategy followed by the England and Wales Cricket Board. An early victim of the pandemic was the ECB’s new tournament, The Hundred, which was set to start in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 and will continue this year.

The ECB’s accounts for the year ended January 31, 2021 reported a loss of $22.6 million (16.7 million), compared to a gain of $9.1 million in the prior year. Total income fell by 10 percent, but administrative burdens rose by 16 percent. These were impacted by the setting up of biosafe bubbles that allowed international cricket to continue into the summer of 2020, with visits from the West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia.

The willingness of these teams to participate came with some expectation of reciprocal behavior. This was particularly the case with Pakistan, where authorities were outraged by the ECB’s belated decision to withdraw both men’s and women’s teams from short visits scheduled for October last year.

Australia’s crackdown on pushing for the current Ashes series to continue may have had less to do with feelings of reciprocity than a desperate desire to ensure broadcasting and audience revenues, estimated in the region of $143 million (200 million Australian dollars), were realized. Australia may be grateful to Britain, but its attitude to Pakistan could have lasting negative effects in the medium term.

Ironically, while other countries have suffered financially from the pandemic, India’s Board of Control for Cricket has seen an improvement in its already lavish finances. An increasing share of at least 70 percent of BCCI revenue comes from the Indian Premier League. The addition of two more franchises in 2022 will exacerbate the trend.

In both 2020 and 2021, the IPL was transferred in whole or in part by the BCCI to the UAE with some reluctance. As a result, both costs and revenues decreased. Smaller crowds generated less revenue, which fell 21 percent in the year to March 31, 2021. However, only three nearby locations were involved, compared to at least eight in India. Expenditure fell by 63 percent, which led to a sharp increase in the surplus of resources and a 10 percent increase in wealth. In addition, viewing figures increased by a quarter in 2020 as that was the only way India-based fans could watch the matches.

Fans and the BCCI will no doubt hope that switching from the IPL to the UAE will not be a long-term feature. Not only did the venues and governing bodies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah benefit from the IPL, but together with Oman, they hosted the T20 World Cup between mid-October and mid-November last year when it became clear that the original host country, India, had been hit hard by COVID-19.

It will never be known whether the switch had a negative effect on the performance of the Indian team, which has been stripped of its fanatical support, paving the way for an alternative tournament winner. What is also unknown at this stage is whether the move to the UAE has led to an increase in support and interest in cricket in the region.

If so, it would align with the Strategy for Global Growth recently released by the International Cricket Councils, which has the central goals of protecting, growing and empowering.

Unfortunately, tournaments have been canceled at short notice in a number of emerging countries and the ICC’s one-day international World Cup qualifying events for both men’s and women’s cricket have been disrupted.

An example of the adverse effects of this applies to the Thailand women’s national team. It had earned the right to participate in the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe between November 21 and December 5, 2021. Nine teams competed for three places and joined five who had already qualified for the final in New Zealand in March 2022 Thailand topped its group when the tournament was halted due to the outbreak of the ommicron variant of COVID-19.

A rescheduling was not possible and the ICC announced that the three teams making progress would be Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies, based on a ranking system that excluded Thailand for failing to receive ODI status. It also meant Thailand missed the opportunity to compete in the ICC Womens Championship, which would have guaranteed them nine series and additional funding.

The decision does raise the question of how Thailand and others can achieve a status befitting playing achievements. Doubts have been expressed about the integrity of the ICC’s desire to expand women’s participation.

Mental health issues in cricket have received little attention until recent years, but have gained momentum as the effects of bio-bubbles on players and staff have become apparent and openly discussed. The longer-term effects are unknown, although they likely influenced some players’ decision to retire earlier than expected.

Nevertheless, the show has been kept on track and the big ticket events have all been able to generate their return on investment. Indian dominance and small-sized cricket continue their inexorable marches. It is the afterthoughts of emerging cricket and their aspirations that have suffered most from cancellation and abandonment, as Thailand, the US and Ireland can attest in recent weeks.