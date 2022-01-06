Alabama Crimson Tide Players Say Recent Dominance Over Georgia Bulldogs Won’t Affect CFP Championship Game

Despite Alabama’s recent mastery of Georgia, Alabama players on Wednesday downplayed any role the Crimson Tide’s series dominance could play Monday night in their College Football Playoff game for the national championship.

A month ago, Alabama convincingly defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, and the Crimson Tide also defeated the Dawgs in the CFP National Championship game to close out the 2017 season. Alabama has won seven consecutive games in the series and Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 0-4 against Alabama’s Nick Saban.

“Georgia comes out and plays their hardest game. They’re a great team, and I don’t think she’s mentally blocking or anything like that to win,” said Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. “I think Georgia will come out and play hard, fast and physically like they usually do. They’re going to play their game. Georgia is a great team, and it’s up to us to answer the bell, how we react, how we perform, how we play. We’re excited for the challenge.”

This will be To’oTo’o’s fourth game against Georgia after moving from Tennessee a year ago, and he knows what to expect from the Dawgs.



“Georgia has always been big, fast and physical… try to punch you in the mouth every time,” said To’oTo’o, Alabama’s leading tackler with a total of 106 stops. “Like I said before, it’s a huge challenge for us to be able to answer the bell. My fourth time playing them now, I’m excited. It’s always one of those games that I mark on my calendar, to be able to perform “I have to put my best foot forward. That’s every game, but Georgia has that extra fight in them, that dog in them that they will never back down and always keep hitting.”

Alabama senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis shrugged off any talk that Alabama might be in Georgia’s head.

“They come to play their best game, and so do we,” said Mathis. “So I really don’t think about all the things in the past. I’m just real about what’s ahead of us now. I can’t really speak about the things we’ve done to those guys in the past. It’s the new year, new team that we play.”

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams had seven catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC championship win over a Georgia team that had given up just seven total touchdowns in its 12 regular season games.

“…I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on both teams,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of pressure on those guys to get the ‘W.’ There is a lot of pressure on us to beat a team twice.”

Alabama is third nationally with 52 quarterback sacks and Georgia is fourth with 45 sacks. But in the first matchup, the Dawgs didn’t fire Alabama quarterback Bryce Young once, and Young finished with 421 yards passing, three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“I think Bryce can understand and process very well, but it’s a whole different ball game on Monday night,” Alabama assault coordinator Bill O’Brien said. “It’s a huge challenge. Coach Smart, Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Will) Muschamp and those guys are at the top of their game when it comes to defensive coaching, and then they have the players to pull it off.” to get.”

The Alabama defense forced Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett to make three interceptions in the first game, one of which was returned 42 yards for a touchdown by Jordan Battle. Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding pointed out that NFL teams play each other twice a year in their own division, so a rematch isn’t necessarily an advantage or disadvantage to either side of the ball. Golding said both sides would adjust things, without completely overhauling anything.

“I think the important thing is, with every quarterback, what they see isn’t what they need to get every snap,” Golding said. “And I think you’re trying to let him decide what cover it is, what front it is, what pressure it is — once he’s got the ball in his hand. I think the key is, in a pre-snap read, he thinks he’s getting this look and then now the ball turns and it’s a different cover or it’s a different pressure, a different front. And now he has to think.”