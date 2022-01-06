PeeWee ‘B’ hockey team accumulates 3 wins | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT — The Day Plumbing & Heating PeeWee ‘B’ Fairmont hockey team recorded three consecutive wins in weekend ice action to kick off the new year.

Dayton Draper and Preston Geerdes each scored two goals to lead Fairmont to a 9-2 win over the Lakes on New Year’s Day.

Preston Cepress generated one goal and two assists for Day Plumbing & Heating, while Axel Chapman provided one goal and one helper.

Noah Meixell, Tyler Pankow and Bryce Ihrke rounded out the points production with one goal each in the win, while goalkeeper Kaden Olson made eight saves.

Geerdes produced a hat-trick and Draper scored two more goals to accelerate Fairmont’s 8-5 win over Mason City in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Cepress scored one goal and one helper, while Caden Wickert and Ihrke each scored one.

Hunter Thate, Hunter Olson and Meixell each provided an assist, while Olson racked up 20 saves between the pipes.

Cepress scored two goals and earned a playmaker with three assists to top Day Plumbing & Heating’s 8-7 win over Mason City in Game 2 on Sunday.

Meixell produced two goals and one helper, Geerdes provided one net seeker and one assist, while Draper and Chapman each scored one goal.

Ihrke and Wickert each provided one assist, while Olson racked up 17 saves between the pipes.

The Day Plumbing & Heating PeeWee ‘B’ team travels to New Ulm Friday evening for a 7:45 PM New Ulm/Sleepy Eye match.

Divided decision

The Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ hockey team skated to a win and a draw at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont last Sunday.

Van Kollofski made six saves to bring in the shutout, while Ryder Thate produced three goals and one assist to accelerate Fairmont’s 9-0 win over the Lakes team in Sunday’s first game.

Bennett Draper scored two goals, Kaleb Kennedy provided one goal and one helper, while Logan Droegemueller provided two assists in the win.

Hogan Artz, Kane Wohlhuter and Emmett Olson each contributed one goal to the winning performance.

Thate’s second hat-trick in a row helped Fairmont save a five-way tie with Worthington in Game 2.

Kollofski and Draper each provided one goal and one assist for Fairmont, while netminder Blakeley Scholl made 31 saves.

The Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ hockey team travels to Redwood Falls on Sunday for a face-off at 12:30 p.m.

Span of games

The Fairmont 10U girls’ hockey team set a 4-1-1 record from November 28 through January 2.

Haylyn Haycraft scored all four goals, while goalkeeper Nola Hazard fired 37 shots at the net to lead Fairmont to a 4-2 win over Luverne on November 28.

Fairmont then recorded three wins and a loss, claiming third place at the December 3-5 Owatonna Tournament.

Haycraft and Hazard combined on the ice and between the pipes to generate a 4-0 first round win over Omaha.

Haycraft scored all four goals, Hazard made 11 saves, while Evie Folkerts provided an assist.

Haycraft scored four goals to accelerate Fairmont’s 5-3 second-round win over Rochester.

Kylie Flanagan also scored a goal, Corrin Wells provided an assist, while Hazard completed the winning effort with 20 saves.

Farmington defeated Fairmont in the semifinals 5-4.

Haycraft scored two goals, Taylor Truesdell and Flanagan each contributed one, while Hazard amassed a 56-stop match.

Haycraft scored two more goals to help clinch a 3-2 win over Owatonna in the third-place match.

Hazard scored 18 saves, while Taylor Truesdell scored on an assist from London Truesdell.

Fairmont and New Ulm battled it out for a 2 person draw in New Ulm on Sunday.

Haycraft scored both of Fairmont’s goals, while Hazard made 34 saves.

The Fairmont 10U girls hockey team competes in the Albert Lea Tournament Friday through Sunday.

Tied at 5

The Carlson Dental Bantam hockey team played in Sleepy Eye on Sunday to a 5 draw with New Ulm/Sleepy Eye.

Eric Determan generated two goals and two assists to accelerate Fairmont, while Tyler Kurt contributed two goals to the score.

Gavin Kester contributed one goal and one helper to the Carlson Dentral Bantam’s case, while Jace Meade handed out a pair of helpers, while Dominic Earhart provided one assist.

Netminder Brandon Hector made 26 saves for the Carlson Dental Bantams, who travel to Rochester on Saturday for a two-game run before heading to Waseca on Sunday.

lock out

New Ulm/Sleepy Eye shutout Fairmont 10-0 on Sunday during Squirt ‘C’ hockey action in Sleepy Eye.

Goalkeeper Johnnie Frerichs made nine saves for Fairmont, which travels to St. Peter this weekend for action in the Squirt Ice Breaker Tournament.