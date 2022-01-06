Australia cancels Novak Djokovics visa after tennis No1 was detained in room by Melbourne police

Watch: Australian Prime Minister Supports Djokovic Visa Cancellation

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic remained in the dark on Thursday after he was denied entry to Australia due to a visa problem.

The 34-year-old player arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday and was held at the city’s airport for several hours before border officials announced he had failed to comply with entry rules and would be deported.

Djokovic was taken to a government detention hotel while his lawyers filed an urgent appeal with the court.

A court hearing for a ban on the move was adjourned after Judge Anthony Kelly said he had not received any paperwork from Djokovic’s lawyers, Reuters reported.

A full hearing is set to take place on Monday, but the Australian government could seek a ruling before then to expel him.

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to play in the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and defending champion.

The waiver will allow him to play regardless of his Covid-19 vaccination status, something he has not disclosed, but he must also meet strict border rules to enter the country.

In a forcefully worded statement, the Australian Border Force has confirmed that Djokovic’s visa application has been canceled and that he is in danger of being deported.

It read: The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those arriving at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.

The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide proper evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and his visa was subsequently revoked.

Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or whose visa has been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia.

The ABF can confirm that Djokovic had access to his phone.

Watch: Fans protest outside Novak Djokovic .’s hotel

The move sparked a diplomatic spat with Djokovic’s native Serbia.

The president, Aleksandar Vucic, said he had spoken to the player to say the country’s diplomats were working to end the harassment of the world’s top tennis player.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, previously told internet portal B92: Novak is currently in a room that no one can enter.

There are two police officers in front of the room.

Australias Sunrise on 7 Morning TV show reported that Djokovic’s father released a statement to Serbian media.

I have no idea what is going on, they are holding my son for five hours, the reported statement said.

This is a fight for the libertarian world, not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world! If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we’ll gather in the street, this is a fight for everyone.

The Melbourne Age newspaper previously reported that Djokovic had landed at Tullamarine Airport before midnight local time on Wednesday, but his arrival was delayed due to an error in his visa application.

Speculation about a possible visa problem arose while Djokovic was in transit and escalated with mixed messages from federal and state politicians.

Djokovic’s revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia in pursuit of a record 21st major title sparked debate and plenty of headlines on Wednesday, with critics wondering what grounds he might have for the waiver and supporters claiming he has a right to privacy. and freedom of choice.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the completely legitimate application and process, insisting that Djokovic receive no special treatment.

The Victorian government has ruled that only fully vaccinated players, staff, fans and officials may enter Melbourne Park when the tournament begins on January 17.

Only 26 people involved in the tournament applied for a medical waiver and, Mr Tiley said, only a handful were awarded.

Applicants’ names, ages and nationalities were redacted for privacy reasons before each vaccine waiver application was reviewed by two independent panels of experts, and Mr Tiley noted that Djokovic is not required to disclose his reason for seeking one. to make.

But, he suggested, it would be helpful if Djokovic chose to explain it to an audience in Melbourne still coping with months-long lockdowns and severe travel restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic.

I would encourage him to talk to the community about it, Mr Tiley said. We have been through a very difficult period over the past two years.

Reasons allowed for those applying for a vaccination waiver may include acute serious medical conditions, serious side effects to a previous dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or evidence of a Covid-19 infection within the past six months .

Jaala Pulford, acting Minister for Sport of Victoria, acknowledged in the Djokovic case that many people in the community will find this a disappointing result, but added: No one has received any special treatment. The process is incredibly robust.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the world number one, who has previously spoken out against vaccinations, would be on the next plane home if he couldn’t provide acceptable proof that his exemption was legitimate.

After the ABF’s announcement, Morrison said there could be no exceptions for anyone.

Morrison tweeted: Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.

No one is above these rules. Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant.

