Sports
Cricket SA clarifies hospitality confusion for SA vs IND, 2nd test
CSA, the South African International Cricket Federation, on Wednesday put an end to confusion over hospitality attendance, saying it is contractually obligated to issue tickets to commercial partners and guests traveling with the Indian test team.
Following CSA’s clarification, many are wondering why visitors to the hospitality booth were allowed to watch the second Test at the Wanderers.
“Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the confusion over the allocation of hospitality tickets for the South Africa and India series. Therefore, and given the need to clarify this situation, CSA would like to emphasize that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the need not to compromise the bio-secure environment in which the teams play.” according to a statement from the CSA. .
“However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests traveling with Team-India. Therefore, participation in competitions by commercial partners is a contractual commercial performance, in accordance with partner obligations. No hospitality tickets will be sold or offered for sale,” the statement said.
In its closing statement, the Rainbow Nation cricket organization expressed hopes of seeing fans in the stadiums. Due to the fourth wave of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the country, the ongoing Test series and subsequent ODI series will be played behind closed doors.
“CSA regrets that cricket fans are currently unable to attend matches, due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-safe environment. CSA hopes fans will soon be able to attend live matches and enjoy their favorite sport. CSA further thanks the public for understanding and supporting the national team.”
India lead 1-0 in the three-match test series, with the final test starting January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town. ODIs will start on January 19 and 21 at Boland Park in Paarl and end on January 23 in Cape Town after the test series.
(With input from IANS)
