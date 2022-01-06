Sports
Marcus Williamson’s tweets about soccer in Urban Meyer, Ohio, sparking reactions from former players
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While the Ohio state soccer team was busy beating Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, one of his former players was on Twitter, sparking a dialogue based on his experience as a Buckeye.
Marcus Williamson was a defensive defender for the Buckeyes from 2017-21 and spent most of the last two seasons starting at safety. He did not join the team in Pasadena to close out the season and revealed that he has retired due to self-care.
He tweeted about a variety of topics, most of which fell under the umbrella of a student-athlete’s hardship. But some of it made accusations against former OSU coach Urban Meyer. Williamson tweeted that Meyer once told him hed ruining my f-life if he ever catches him smoking.
Williamson said at his first team meeting, a Trayvon Martin’s photo was used to emphasize a team rule that hoodies would not be allowed inside the Woody Hayes Athletic facility and that players would sign paperwork agreeing to the rule. In 2012, Martin was a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Martin’s death and Zimmermans’ conviction were two events that fueled the Black Lives Matter movement over the past decade.
Author Jeff Snook wrote on Facebook that he spoke to Meyer on Monday, and Meyer admitted that such a rule existed, but denied that Martin’s photo had ever been used.
Our team rule wasn’t a hat or hoodie or sunglasses of any kind, but only at team meetings so we could see their eyes and make sure they were paying attention and not sleeping, Meyer told Snook. We have not shown a picture of Trayvon Martin and never would. My god, no. That is absolutely false and you can contact any other player on my teams during that time to confirm what I am saying. Other players know that what he says is not true. I would never do that. He is crossing the line here. It seems people are just piling up. But that never happened.
Former security Tyvis Powell responded on Twitter by saying that the meeting did indeed take place and that Martin’s photo was used in the presentation, but when the presentation ended, it was pointed out that using Martin as an example for a rule regarding until hoodies were offensive.
The players I spoke to said the person in charge was really uneducated about that situation and really had no idea of the story behind the statue, Powell tweeted. So Marcus is not telling a lie about that. It was something that was handled privately. I still stand by my racial stance of OSU.
Meyer later admitted the photo was used in the meetingbut he wasn’t aware of that at the time.
Williamson’s father, Marlon, came to the rescue of his son with a statement on Twitter discussing the Martin photo and the various injuries Williamson suffered and passed on during his career.
Marcus played through frequent shoulder partings, Marlon Williamson said:. When we were finally made aware of the injury and took him in for a second opinion, the surgeon showed us the MRI and said he couldn’t believe Marcus could get dressed, let alone play BIG10 Football. Marcus was lucky he didn’t have a damaged nerve or use his arm.
Many former OSU players have come to Meyers’ defense, including former linebacker Joshua Perry, former wide receiver Evan Spencer and former quarterback Cardale Jones.
From my first day at Coach Meyer, his focus was on life after football. Real Life Wednesday formed the backbone of the program. The staff took care of all of us regardless of skin color, Jones tweeted. As a program we were aware of the social injustices in our country and it was a touchy subject for many players but there was NO rule attached to it! No hoodies and hats during meetings was a simple rule from day one.
Others, including former defensive linemen Jonathon Cooper and DreMont Jones, have publicly shown their support for Williamson.
We must recognize and appreciate Marcus’ time at The OSU, Jones tweeted. Everyone’s situation and experiences are different. As former Buckeye athletes, we need to support him and not disparage what he went through by saying what Coach Meyer was or wasn’t like. Thanks for sharing.
Williamson is not the first member of the Ohio States 2021 roster to use social media to speak negatively about the program this season.
Former linebacker KVaughan Pope did so from the locker room after walking off the field and leaving the team mid-game in Akron on Sept. 25. shared his thoughts on how things were run during his time there, stating that he felt disrespected by the coaching staff, said he was called a mobster and called it a coaches-first program.
Williamson played in 11 games, finishing with 26 tackles (18 solo), one force fumble and three defending passes.
