ABF is investigating two more medical exemptions from Tennis Australia after the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic .’s visa





Australian Border Force (ABF) officials are investigating another foreign tennis player and official who received medical waivers from Tennis Australia just hours after world number one Novak Djokovic revoked his visa. Most important points: ABF says it is investigating two people with an exemption letter from Tennis Australia

Novak Djokovic had the same exemption, but his visa has been cancelled Djokovic tried to enter Australia because he had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months Djokovic arrived at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport on Wednesday evening but was detained by the ABF after it was determined that he did not meet the entry requirements for an unvaccinated traveler. Hours earlier, the ABC had revealed that acting ABF commissioner Dwayne Freeman had begun investigating a “problem” with the Australia Travel Declaration submitted by the tennis star before flying to Melbourne. Late Thursday, an ABF spokesperson confirmed that documentation from two other individuals who recently traveled to Australia was also being examined to determine whether they meet eligibility requirements for unvaccinated arrivals. “The ABF is aware of two other individuals who have used the same letter of waiver from Tennis Australia as the basis for their medical clearance to travel to Australia,” the spokesperson told ABC. “ABF is investigating these individuals, as the investigation is still ongoing, we will not comment further at this time.” Novak Djokovic takes visa refusal to court The lawyers of Novak Djokovic, the tennis world’s number one, are facing a federal court against the government’s decision to deport him from Australia. read more An official with knowledge of the Djokovic case said authorities began to closely investigate the Serb’s circumstances after he stated on social media on Tuesday that he “went down under with a waiver clearance”. The 34-year-old had attempted to enter Australia on the basis that he had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months and had been given a valid exemption from Tennis Australia for not being vaccinated. Government sources say Djokovic issued Border Force officials with a medical waiver on Tennis Australia letterhead signed by the organisation’s chief medical officer, but it was rejected. In November, Health Minister Greg Hunt wrote to Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, warning that players wishing to enter the country would not be exempted from vaccines if they had recently contracted COVID-19. “The Australian Border Force has advised that people should be fully vaccinated, as defined by the ATAGI, in order to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia,” Mr Hunt wrote on November 29 last year. “I can confirm that people who have contracted COVID-19 in the past six months and want to enter Australia from abroad will not receive two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) or TGA-approved vaccine (or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine), are not considered fully vaccinated”. Speaking to Radio 2GB, Home Secretary Karen Andrews confirmed that Border Force was now investigating two more recent arrivals with papers from Tennis Australia and had not ruled out being sent back home. “I am aware of those allegations and I can assure you that the Australian Border Forces are now investigating,” said Ms Andrews. “ABF needs the opportunity to conduct its investigation, but if the evidence is not there, they will take appropriate action.”

