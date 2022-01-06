Justin Simmons claims Broncos’ Team MVP award

ENGLEWOOD A year doesn’t seem long. Switch leaves and flip the calendar a few times.

Last January, Justin Simmons’ future with the Broncos became increasingly uncertain. Would he get a new contract after hiring general manager George Paton? Did the shining beacon between a sea of ​​empty draft classes go away through free mediation or a trade?

Ultimately, Paton identified Simmons as a cornerstone of the franchise, making him the NFL’s highest paid safety on a $61 million four-year contract with $35 million guaranteed. After correcting some communication issues in the secondary early in the season, Simmons proved his worth by delivering his best season and winning the First Team Most Valuable Player award chosen by the media and named in the honor of Demaryius Thomas.

Teddy Bridgewater won the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award for his collaboration and professionalism in dealing with the media.

For Simmons, his playing continues a trend. He may have been the Broncos’ best player for the past three years, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during that time.

“I was just stunned when I saw it. I hope future winners of this (Demaryius Thomas) award know and see how impactful it is because DT meant so much to so many people,” Simmons said of his former teammate who recently passed away. month. “This is as prestigious an award as can be. To be honored with this is unbelievable.”

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell compared Simmons to Hall of Famer Steve Atwater, another Donatell student, in his approach and preparation for a game. He left no doubt about Simmons’ value to the team.

“Justin is the type of guy. He doesn’t want to talk about Pro Bowls,” Donatell said. He wants to talk about what he can do to help this team get back to the Super Bowl. All his energy goes into that kind of thing.” That’s how he works. As for the deep end of mid-security, his capabilities are unmatched, and he has production to verify that. He is the catalyst of this defense.”

Simmons has 68 tackles and five interceptions, equaling the best set for a single season a year ago. He also possesses a career-high 1.5 sacks.

“I think he’s one of the best protections in the league. He was turned down for failing the Pro Bowl. He’s a stable Eddie. He’s the quarterback in the secondary,” said coach Vic Fangio. “He does a lot of things that are not in the box score that help us. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Bridgewater set a 7-7 starter record and showed patience and poise in coping with a quarterback fight and a roller coaster season with two concussions, the latter sidelining him for the last three games.

“Well, I think he played some very good games for us. He had a very positive effect on us because of his leadership skills, just his confidence, his everyday attitude, I think it really made our attack grow,” said Fangio . “I just think Teddy is a starting NFL quarterback with great intangibles and great qualities that you can’t coach.”

Bridgewater arrived with a great reputation as a teammate and pro. He delivered the best quote of the season during training camp when asked about a runway.

“You can throw me into the jungle and I’ll come out with a fur coat and a headband I made out of some leaves,” Bridgewater said.

Bridgewater was honored with his media recognition, named after the late Darrent Williams. He is the first offensive player to win the award.

“This is a great honor,” Bridgewater said, emphasizing the importance of accountability. “I’m glad I was able to get the team’s message across to the fans.”

footnotes

The Broncos will not be at full strength this Saturday against the Chiefs at Denver7 at 2:30 p.m. Starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (calf) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) are excluded. Surtain would have missed a week with this injury, apart from the fact that it is the last game. Nate Hairston and Shelby Harris are also dealing with an illness that has not been labeled as COVID to date and has left them questionable. Michael Ojemudia will probably start in a corner. …

The Broncos remain confident that kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin will be released from COVID-19 protocols and available Saturday. …

Quarterback Drew Lock will make his third consecutive start. It is an interesting game given the uncertain future for Fangio and many of the players. You have to focus on staying in the moment. As for my future, that’s not up to me at the moment, but I do know that my future is in a game this Sunday, and that’s my number 1 priority. I learned a lot from coach Fangio. Every time you have a defensive head coach, a defense that’s not what you would normally see on Sunday, you learn a lot and become a much better player. It has a lot of advantages to have him as a coach.”

Lock made it clear that he believes he can be an NFL starter.

“Personally, I believe that if you give me a runway and let me prepare all week, you have a damn good chance of winning the football game,” Lock said. …

Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon remains responsible for his group’s failures, but the results never change. “There are no excuses. It falls on my shoulders,” he said.