Steve Smith criticized for running away from SCG

After 62.5 overs at the SCG, light rain began to fall at the SCG, interrupting play for the third time within two hours of play on day two of the fourth Test.

In a flash Steve Smith was standing on the steps just outside the Australian locker room.

His battering partner, Usman Khawaja, had only reached the sideline bench where he waited, while all the England players and the umpires were still in the middle.

The rain was so light and clearing so quickly that not even the burlap cover could be fully rolled onto the field.

Play resumed moments later and Smith had to hastily withdraw from the Members Pavilion.

The speed with which the game was canceled amid intermittent rain on days one and two at the SCG has angered many cricket fans, but certainly not Smiths.

Smith has always been the first man off the field at the first sign of rain, often refusing even to wait for the umpires to call off play before sprinting to the changing rooms.

It led to umpire Paul Reiffel Smith to warn: You can’t just keep running up and down.

Former England captain Michael Atherton was scathing in his criticism of Smith, accusing him of trying to run the match over the umpires.

I’m not that impressed with Steve Smith’s efforts to run the game, Atherton said SEN test cricket. To dictate to the umpires when to stay or leave.

He thinks the rule is that he leads the game, laughed Atherton.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Steve Smith quickly ran out of the field. Source: FOX SPORTS

Fox Cricket commentators Brendon Julian, Mike Hussey and Mark Waugh were confused as to why Smith was so eager for the game to be cancelled.

Julian said of Reiffel: He needs to take control a bit, before Hussey added: It’s interesting that Steve Smith is the one who keeps wanting to run off.

I don’t know why, Waugh replied. If you’re a batsman, you’ll be happy to stay there.

The ball can get a little moist, it can soften a bit. You get into a better rhythm for a starter. He’s got plenty of bats, he doesn’t have to worry about the bat getting damp…looks like he’s in the middle of a snow storm.

There isn’t even enough rain to wet the roses. … it’s ridiculous.

TEST CRICKET MUST LEARN

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan is frustrated at how quickly the game is being canceled with little rain on the radar.

Although play was interrupted three times in the first session, each shower was short-lived meaning no play during dry spells – as was the case on the first day.

If it looks bleak then of course you leave but if it is and you know it will only last a few minutes but players go into the locker room the umpires have to go out to check then they have to go back in the locker room to tell the captains are just time taken from the game that really doesn’t have to happen, Vaughan said.

He added: This is the big point, people only have a certain amount of money to spend on sports tickets.

If you were a family of four coming to cricket and you see this and you think I spent my hard earned money on this day but it could be spent on another sport that you can guarantee will take place.

This is where Test cricket has to learn. People spend a lot of money to come and watch and I don’t think people get their money’s worth for what they pay.

We’ve been talking about this for years, but they just don’t seem to do anything about it.