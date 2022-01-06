Sports
Steve Smith criticized for running away from SCG
After 62.5 overs at the SCG, light rain began to fall at the SCG, interrupting play for the third time within two hours of play on day two of the fourth Test.
In a flash Steve Smith was standing on the steps just outside the Australian locker room.
His battering partner, Usman Khawaja, had only reached the sideline bench where he waited, while all the England players and the umpires were still in the middle.
The rain was so light and clearing so quickly that not even the burlap cover could be fully rolled onto the field.
Play resumed moments later and Smith had to hastily withdraw from the Members Pavilion.
Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free.
ASHES LIVE: England’s eight-ball disaster as Aussies turn the knife
MATCH CENTER: Australia vs England Scorecard, Teams, Videos, Updates
TALKING PTS: Marnus kryptonite found; Broads shining moment reveals grim reality
The speed with which the game was canceled amid intermittent rain on days one and two at the SCG has angered many cricket fans, but certainly not Smiths.
Smith has always been the first man off the field at the first sign of rain, often refusing even to wait for the umpires to call off play before sprinting to the changing rooms.
It led to umpire Paul Reiffel Smith to warn: You can’t just keep running up and down.
Former England captain Michael Atherton was scathing in his criticism of Smith, accusing him of trying to run the match over the umpires.
I’m not that impressed with Steve Smith’s efforts to run the game, Atherton said SEN test cricket. To dictate to the umpires when to stay or leave.
He thinks the rule is that he leads the game, laughed Atherton.
Fox Cricket commentators Brendon Julian, Mike Hussey and Mark Waugh were confused as to why Smith was so eager for the game to be cancelled.
Julian said of Reiffel: He needs to take control a bit, before Hussey added: It’s interesting that Steve Smith is the one who keeps wanting to run off.
I don’t know why, Waugh replied. If you’re a batsman, you’ll be happy to stay there.
The ball can get a little moist, it can soften a bit. You get into a better rhythm for a starter. He’s got plenty of bats, he doesn’t have to worry about the bat getting damp…looks like he’s in the middle of a snow storm.
There isn’t even enough rain to wet the roses. … it’s ridiculous.
TEST CRICKET MUST LEARN
Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan is frustrated at how quickly the game is being canceled with little rain on the radar.
Although play was interrupted three times in the first session, each shower was short-lived meaning no play during dry spells – as was the case on the first day.
If it looks bleak then of course you leave but if it is and you know it will only last a few minutes but players go into the locker room the umpires have to go out to check then they have to go back in the locker room to tell the captains are just time taken from the game that really doesn’t have to happen, Vaughan said.
He added: This is the big point, people only have a certain amount of money to spend on sports tickets.
If you were a family of four coming to cricket and you see this and you think I spent my hard earned money on this day but it could be spent on another sport that you can guarantee will take place.
This is where Test cricket has to learn. People spend a lot of money to come and watch and I don’t think people get their money’s worth for what they pay.
We’ve been talking about this for years, but they just don’t seem to do anything about it.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-2022-australia-vs-england-cricket-scores-fourth-test-day-two-at-sydney-rain-steve-smith-slammed-for-running-off-scg/news-story/7d1b1ba3a2d3322755349e09459172f6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]