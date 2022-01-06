The University of Kentucky’s football program should fill a major gap in the gamemaking department next season.

Wandale Robinson has officially declared for the NFL Draft 2022.

Despite only playing one year at Lexington, the Frankfort native delivered a career of highlights, racking up some impressive stats in just 13 games.

Hell is also remembered for his heroism in Cats’ epic victory team over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Robinson finished second in the SEC for receptions with 104, trailing Mississippi states Makai Polk by just one.

He was also second in receiving yards with 1,334 just over 100 yards per game.

In one of his more memorable plays as a Wildcat, Robinson set a sell-out Kroger field on edge with a 41-yard touchdown sprinter in the first quarter against Florida. Kentucky would beat the Gators 20-13, breaking a decades-long home losing streak.

It was one of many times Robinson seemed out of this planet in terms of athleticism.

Simply put, there’s no hope for defenders when they put their foot in the ground and WanDale Robinson decides he wants to change direction on a football pitch.

It’s that kind of untouchable talent and elusiveness that made the jump to the pros a viable option for the junior wide receiver.

Given the non-stop pressure he put on the opposing defenses night after night, it’s hard to fathom how WanDale Robinson found the end zone just seven times this entire season.

Some may attribute the limited number of touchdowns to his lack of elite escape speed. It will be interesting to see how exactly he adapts to the schedule and talent of the NFL defense.

Kentucky fans understand that WanDale Robinson brings out much more than his incredible skills on the field.

Not only is he shy, Robinson is also a tough competitor who can confuse it with anyone despite being only 5-11 185lbs.

It won’t surprise anyone in the Big Blue Nation if Wandale Robinson impresses Fantasy football numbers in the NFL sometime in the near future.

It is rock hard and can take a beating. He proved that again at a crucial moment during the final stage of the Citrus Bowl.

Liam Coen and the British coaching staff had no qualms about his getting hits over the course of a long season. The UK offense often called for plays that led Robinson to catch the ball just a yard or two from the line of scrimmage.

When you have such an explosive player, you have to give him the ball and hope that he can find open space. Robinson has proven himself to be something of a workhorse during his tenure in college in Kentucky and Nebraska.

As you probably already know, Robinson originally chose not to stay home and instead play in Nebraska, where he was the 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Mark Stoops knew right away that adding him to the roster in 2021 would be a game-changer for the program.

We recruited him extremely hard and tried to do the right things and make it very hard for him to say no to us, and that’s our job. It didn’t work like that the first time, but it came back the second time, and very grateful to have him in our program. Stoops said on SEC Media days back in September.

Longtime Wildcat, Josh Paschal, doubled the praise when asked about Robinson before the season started this spring.

He will be the truth. I believe that, said Passover. He is a humble man. My locker is next to him, so I talk to him a lot. Today he had a great play. He jumped between two defenders and caught a post and I was like Wow, he is definitely going to be a special player. said Passover.

The writing was on the wall from the start and Robinson delivered epically.

Who knows where the offense would have been in Kentucky without the services of Wandale Robinson.

Hell leave with the most receiving yards in one season of a wide in UK history.

For a unit that sputtered every now and then, his ability to stretch the field and create some careers for guys like Chris Rodriquez.

Now it’s time to say goodbye to the hometown boy who came back to lead the Cats to a 10-3 season and a Citrus Bowl win.

His four catches on the game’s winning deuce will end up in Bluegrass folklore.

There is no doubt that WanDale Robinson will be a welcome and familiar face for decades to come.

Go get them, Wandale.