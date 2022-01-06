Duke Unveils 2022 Program – Duke University





DURHAM With the new year here, head coach Kerstin Kimel and her staff announced the Duke women’s lacrosse schedule for 2022. The 17-game regular season runs from February 11 to April 22. The slate will feature six games against opponents selected for the 2021 NCAA Championship field, including three of the four semifinalists in National Champion Boston College, North Carolina and Syracuse. The Blue Devils are set for six matchups against squads in the Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Women’s Preseason Top 20, including the top three spots. The Eagles took the top preseason rankings, followed by No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Syracuse, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 11 Virginia and No. 20 Penn. Koskinen Stadium will host nine games, including four ACC tilts against Pittsburgh (March 10), Louisville (March 17), Virginia (April 2) and Boston College (April 16). Duke opens ACC road action on March 6 in Syracuse before traveling to Notre Dame (March 27) and Virginia Tech (April 7). The Blue Devils will conclude the regular season in North Carolina on April 22. Duke kicks off the season with Gardner-Webb on Friday, Feb. 11 before heading out for three non-conferences. The Blue Devils will visit Elon (February 13), William & Mary (February 18) and High Point (February 20) before returning to Durham to host Wofford (February 24) and East Carolina (February 28). Duke will take on Penn, Davidson and Liberty in March and April. Duke then turns his attention to the postseason, starting with the ACC tournament from April 27 – May 7. The matches for the first round, quarter-finals and semi-finals are organized by Notre Dame for the championship at the highest series. Kimel’s roster will kick off the 2022 season at No. 8 in the nation, as announced by the Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Women’s Preseason Top 20. Kimel will return 10 starters, including six graduate returnees who will use their final year of eligibility. awarded by the NCAA due to COVID-19.Graduate Student Katie Cronin , sophomore Katie De Simone , graduated student Catriona Barry , junior Olivia Carner and junior Caroline DeBellis a season ago they all had more than 30 points and together they were good for 175 points on the attacking front. 2022 USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Preseason All-American Striker Maddie Jenner also returns to the draw circle. Last year, she had 187 tie checks to lead the ACC at 9.84 per game and placed third in the nation. The full television program will be released by the ACC and ESPN at a later date. Every Duke home game is broadcast on the ESPN network family ACC Network or ACC Network Extra. *Dates, opponents and times are subject to change. All changes will be posted onGoDuke.comand social media platforms * For more information on Duke women’s lacrosse, follow the Blue DevilsTwitter,facebookandInstagramby searching for “DukeWLAX.” #Good week LACROSSE SCHEDULE WOMEN 2022 DUKE DAY DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME Friday February 11 Gardner-Webb Durham, North Carolina 6 p.m. Sunday February 13 Elon Elon, North Carolina 1 o’clock in the afternoon Friday February 18 William & Maria Williamsburg, Va. 4 p.m. Sunday February 20 high point High Point, NC 1 o’clock in the afternoon Thursday February 24 Wofford Durham, North Carolina 4 p.m. Monday February 28 East Carolina Durham, North Carolina 5 p.m. Sunday 6 March Syracuse Syracuse, New York 12 o’clock Thursday 10th of March Pittsburgh Durham, North Carolina 6 p.m. Sunday 13 March Penn Durham, North Carolina 12 o’clock Thursday 17th of March Louisville Durham, North Carolina 8 pm Sunday 20th of March Davidson Durham, North Carolina 2:00 p.m. Sunday 27 March our lady South Bend, Ind. 1 o’clock in the afternoon Saturday April 2 Virginia Durham, North Carolina 1 o’clock in the afternoon Thursday April 7 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. 7 p.m. Sunday April 10 Freedom Lynchburg, Va. 1 o’clock in the afternoon Saturday April 16 Boston College Durham, North Carolina 1 o’clock in the afternoon Friday April 22nd North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 6 p.m.

