Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket Match, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Elgar shines in Proteas’ seven-wicket win to level series





India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Johannesburg, Day 4, Latest Scorecard and Updates:DONE AND DUSTED! Elgar finishes it impeccably, breaking a line over deep midwicket to register their first-ever win over India in a Test at the Bull Ring. Ashwin threw in the over, Elgar and Bavuma each scored a single before the skipper wrapped things up. The test series is at 1-1 en route to the final test in Cape Town which starts on January 11. Day 3 report: South Africa was 118-2 on stumps on Wednesday, chasing 240 to win the second Test and level the series against India, establishing a potentially fascinating end to the game on the Wanderers. The test swung back and forth on Day 3 as India put itself on the brink of a dominant, series-clinching position in its second innings at 155-2, but faltered and lost its last eight wickets for 110 runs. India was eventually knocked out for 266, giving South Africa a view of victory and a chance to send the series to a decisive test in Cape Town next week. South Africa were 122 runs away from doing so with eight wickets remaining. But nothing was guaranteed on a worn Wanderers surface that bothered the batsmen for the first three days and with India’s four-man pace attack looking menacing. India’s bowlers struck twice before the close, removing Aiden Markram for 31 as the opener got underway. Medium pacer Shardul Thakur had that breakthrough to add to this amazing seven wicket haul in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin traps Keegan Petersen lbw for 28 to face South Africa’s leading scorer in the first innings. It was also a rare wicket for a slow bowler this test. South African captain Dean Elgar held firm to the stumps for his 46 not out, and after being hit on the grille of his helmet by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer. Rassie van der Dussen fought for more than an hour with Elgar for his 11. Top ranked India has never won a test series in South Africa and could change that with a win in Johannesburg after a big win in the first Test. It seemed a likely outcome earlier on the third day as veteran pair Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both reached half a century and set a 111-run third wicket tie for India. At the time, India seemed on track to set South Africa an unattainable goal. Kagiso Rabada intervened with a three wicket burst before lunch, taking out Rahane for 58, Pujara for 53 and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for a duck. He found support from fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and India stood alone on the rack to bounce back. Hanuma Vihari, a late call-up to the Indian team after captain Virat Kohli was ruled out with an injury, provided solid resistance for his 40th not out and Thakur showed his ability with the bat to help set a competitive goal. Thakur made five fours and one six in his free-swinging innings of 28. It may have only lasted 24 deliveries, but the way he attacked South Africa’s bowling seemed to turn the momentum back in India’s favour. To show how good the bowling has been in India and how big the challenge is for South Africa, the home team must hit its highest total of the series to date to win the test. With inputs from AP

