Sports
Penguins win, but DeSmith’s performance should be a cause for concern
Another clunker from Pittsburgh Penguins reserve goalkeeper Casey DeSmith immediately raised eyebrows. As fans piled on through Twitter and comment sections with the ferocity of World War Z’s zombies, the Penguins 5-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena erased the pain of lost points with a good effort.
The Penguins outplayed St. Louis for the most part, but trailed 3-1 halfway through the second period. DeSmithh allowed wrist shots from 39 and 35 feet with no heavy traffic or deflections.
A trusted hockey colleague and voter for the Pittsburgh Penguins told PHN, “I’m not going to shit on Casey.”
Head coach Mike Sullivan was preemptive when he discussed DeSmith. Sullivan had to snatch backup in the middle of the second after the third goal sailed past the six-foot keeper. Sullivan answered the larger question as part of the pull discussion.
“You know, it doesn’t change how we feel about Casey. He played some really good minutes for us. He’s a good goalkeeper,” Sullivan said.
But DeSmith’s game should be a legitimate and urgent concern.
Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Penguins, most of those quality minutes Sullivan has been referring to over the past few seasons. In eight starts this season, DeSmith is 3-3-1 with an anemia of 0.887 percent and 3.47 GAA.
For the same team, starter Tristan Jarry has a save percentage of .934 and an impressive GAA of 1.89.
According to Hocker Reference, DeSmith has only made two quality starts this season. Those two starts came immediately before league-wide COVID problems put a hold on the Penguins season following their December 17 win over the New Jersey Devils. Since the game resumed on January 2, DeSmith has been leaking again.
A goalkeeper must make a minimum of 53% quality starts and DeSmith is 25%. In the advanced stats, DeSmith is well under water in Targets Allowed % and Targets Saved Above Average.
The Penguins had the better of play and chances. They beat significantly (41-29), beating St. Louis (62%). The Penguins needed a few saves on Wednesday night, but only got them when (should) All-Star goalkeeper Tristan Jarry got into the game in the 32nd minute.
“I thought Case wasn’t following it as well as he was, so I felt it was the right thing to do at the time,” Sullivan said. “It was a coach’s instinct on my part (to replace DeSmith). And that’s why we decided to make the change.”
Last season, lonely eyes turned to the Penguins bench as Tristan Jarry struggled with his first playoff appearance. However, DeSmith suffered a lower body injury at the end of the season that required surgery, and Jarry battled the New York Islanders and himself.
In 20 games last season, DeSmith was just average with 53% good starts and a slightly above average goal of 2.0 goals above average.
There were swirling questions last summer that the Penguins would be shopping for an experienced goalkeeper to support Jarry, whose numbers were dragged off from a terrible start, which went on to be excellent for the remainder of the regular season. GM Ron Hextall didn’t suppress trade chatter, but in October, Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke downplayed the Penguins’ efforts to find a suitable veteran.
“I think Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith knew there would be chatter because there always is, but there is no determined effort to replace anyone here,” said Burke.
There may have been no determined effort, but there was internal chatter, as reported by multiple outlets and first by Pittsburgh Hockey Now early last summer. Putting several stories together, it seems that Hextall quickly realized that the market was not a buyer’s market and that the prices were significantly higher than Penguin’s budget.
But now?
There is a special feeling growing around the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“It’s going to be fun to see what we have (if everyone is healthy),” Bryan Rust said Wednesday night.
“I think this year, with all the setbacks and everything we’ve been through, we don’t even know our potential. We haven’t had a full lineup yet. I can’t really give you an idea, but I can tell you right now that we have a lot of character in that room. A lot of guys stepped up, played bigger roles, did really well,” Kris Letang said on Tuesday.
PHN boldly stated Monday that there is indeed something special going on with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have won nine in a row.
However, as the Penguins have learned in the last two NHL playoffs, goalkeeping can change a series. Goalkeeper of Montreal Canadiens Carey Price was a major catalyst for the Canadiens to beat the Penguins in the 2020 bubble qualifying round. And Jarry was one of the main reasons the Penguins failed to beat the Islanders in the first round last season.
And that loss to the rival Islanders emphasized the need for goaltending and goaltending depth. New York started Semyon Varlamov, who couldn’t resist Penguins’ furious attack, but the New York head coach turned to Ilya Sorokin, who could.
Sullivan had nowhere to go.
The Penguins had that special feeling last season. The loss hurt as they reached the top of the class in the Metro Division, played great hockey and also outplayed the Islanders for the most part. Still, their season ended after just one run for the third season in a row.
And that’s why DeSmith’s decline is harrowing. The Penguins claim a spot in the playoffs, creating a significant distance between themselves and the other wildcard wannabes. The Penguins are now battling for a top three spot in the Metropolitan Division.
But due to a little bad luck in the net or another Jarry fight, Sullivan will have to go to reserve goalkeeper. Right now, DeSmith is way below average. And that’s a genuine concern that could destroy that special feeling… again.
