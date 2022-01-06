Ewen Rendel, at home with racket in hand for 80 years

If you’re looking for inspiration to start 2022, you can’t go past Southlander Ewen Rendel, who at 88 is still a regular at his tennis and table tennis clubs. Logan Hearty reports.

Ewen Rendel can claim to be a founding member of the Southland Tramping Club, although he never made much of a fuss during that time.

He struggled to get warm to climb hills. There was also a time when Rendell said he almost didn’t return after a hairy river crossing on one particular trip.

Some of my friends went climbing and roaming, I hated it.

Rendel also tried hockey at one point, but that too failed to attract his attention.

I tried to play hockey on grass and it was just hopeless. Fortunately, there are now specialist pitches for them. I’ve given it before, but I didn’t like that either.

It is with a racket in hand where Rendel feels most at home. After all, his tennis playing days last about 80 years.

He started the sport as a student of the Makarewa School and at the age of 88 Rendel still plays every Wednesday at the Waihopai Tennis Club in Invercargill.

Twice a week he also plays table tennis at Table Tennis Southlands headquarters in Lindisfarne St in Invercargill.

He is the oldest table tennis player at the club, as is the Waihopai Tennis Club.

For the record, he fits into the odd squash game to mix things up.

I seem to be a natural racket player, I guess.

Although he is best known for his deeds on the tennis court, and lately with a table tennis bat in hand, he has probably had the greatest impact on squash.

Rendel was a major instigator of getting squash on track in Invercargill in the 1950s.

A promising squash player by the name of John Gillies had moved to Invercargill from England to find that the sport was almost non-existent in his new home town.

The only squash court in Invercargill was located in the Invercargill Club’s private facility in Don St.

Kavida Herath/Stuff Eighty-eight-year-old Invercargill tennis player Ewen Rendel in action at the Waihopai Tennis Club

According to Rendel, few knew about squash in Invercargill, and he belonged to that group.

Hearing that Rendel was a talented junior tennis player from Southland Gillies asked Rendel if he wanted to play against him.

It sparked interest, and when he was only 18 years old, Rendel called many years older community members to ask if they would like to volunteer their time to help build Invercargill’s first public squash court.

As a teenager, he worked with the municipality to obtain the necessary documentation to proceed with the construction.

After many hours of volunteer work, a squash court was built, attached to the Invercargill Tennis Club, adjacent to the museum.

Later a second job was added and the squash sport received a lot of attention.

Global squash superstars Hashim and Roshan Khan came to visit in 1957 and Rendel got the chance to play against the Pakistani players.

Rendel was well beaten, but to this day he describes it as the pinnacle of his racket playing days.

Another highlight, though not a game memory, was when he landed the job of batboy when Frank Sedgman, the winner of 22 grand slam singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles, played at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

The squash courts on the edge of Queens Park, which Rendel helped build, have since been demolished. Rendel discovered this when he went for a walk one day.

While the courts he helped build are now gone, the sport of squash itself has continued to thrive. Rendel’s last game was at Squash City at Onslow St in Invercargill.

They have a very good lineup there, he said.

The 88-year-old’s longevity in tennis, combined with his passion for table tennis, is worth celebrating in itself.

But add that he had open-heart surgery nearly a decade ago and has been using insulin for more than 40 years as type 1 diabetes.

I have to have an injection of insulin before every meal and two at bedtime.

Rendel, who turns 89 in February, isn’t thinking of taking a step back from his three-week racket schedule.

As much as he likes to play, the camaraderie keeps drawing him back.