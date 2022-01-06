ESPN 60 junior recruit Jeremy Fears commits to the state of Michigan





ESPN 60 junior Jeremy Fears announced his commitment to Michigan State on Thursday, becoming just the fifth top-35 prospect in the 2023 class to make a college decision. Fears made his announcement on ESPNU, choosing the Spartans over Illinois and Michigan. “They have a history of winning and… [Tom Izzo] is a Hall of Fame coach,” Fears said. “I want to learn the game from him. The guards they’ve had in the program have been very successful.” Fears said Izzo’s coaching style and his relationship with Izzo were the most important factors in his decision. 2 Related “He gets on his players whether they play well or badly,” he said. “I like that because I know he cares about him. When it comes to being coached, I don’t try to listen to the tone; I try to understand the core of the message. I want my position and the game of teach him. Plus, Outside of the job, Coach Izzo is a caring and sociable guy and easy to talk to.” A 6-foot-2 point guard from Illinois who attends La Lumiere School (Indiana), Fears ranks number 31 in the class of 2023. He is the number 6 point guard in the country. Fears is one of the best in class at dribbling penetration and getting paint touches. He has an uncanny ability to find the open man, with sophisticated composure and a pass-first mentality. His burst of speed on the open floor is impressive and he can change his speed and direction when play slows down on the half track. Though a playmaker by trade, Fears can score with the dribble and is capable, but not polished from behind the arc. He can be an excellent ball defender because of his mentality and foot speed. The fears averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 assists in 11 games last summer with the Brad Beal Elite base program on the Nike EYBL circuit, giving 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 points so far this season. .8 assists in four NIBC Invitational games. He also won a gold medal with USA Basketball last summer, averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the U16 National Team at the FIBA ​​Americas U16 Championship in Mexico. Fears is Michigan State’s first pledge in the class of 2023.

