Tennis star Novak Djokovic discovers that no one, not even the world’s number one, is above Australia’s immigration rules

A golden era in the history of men’s tennis is almost over and difficult times lie ahead. We’ve learned part of why that’s the case in the past day.

It seems certain that Novak Djokovic will set a record for most Grand Slam titles won by a player surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But with Federer nearing completion due to injuries and Nadal in his final days, it is also clear that Djokovic will not be able to carry the sport on his shoulders and maintain it at the level it has enjoyed for the past 20 years.

Djokovic, you see, is not Federer. He’s not Nadal. And with no one else in men’s tennis having to fill the vacuum that will soon be created when the Swiss and Spaniard leave the podium for good, the game will suffer.

Federer and Nadal, most would agree, took the men’s game to new heights with their excellence and attitude. But as the glory of Federer and Nadal began to fade, Djokovic increasingly became a divisive figure, quite unlike the other two.

He hit a ball that hit a linesman in the throat and was disqualified from the US Open. He claimed that the molecular structure of water can be changed by human emotion. He held an ill-advised charity tournament in the early days of COVID-19 that infected virtually everyone involved.

But it was with his conduct in the run-up to this year’s Australian Open, culminating in a 12-hour standoff with immigration officials at Melbourne airport, that Djokovic has made it abundantly clear that although he sees Federer and Nadal in terms of Grand Slam wins, he will not follow them as true giants in the game.

His greatness ends when he leaves the court.

There was a lot of blame for what happened to Djokovic and his failed medical clearance this week. Tennis Australia has handled it all badly. The wheels were greased for Djokovic to defend his Aussie Open title, all under a veil of secrecy, but apparently the Australian immigration authorities were either uninformed or were not on board. They denied him entry.

Unfortunately, the sport of tennis has made it possible for players to remain unvaccinated and have refused to put in place a vaccine mandate. And Djokovic has put himself above his sport by playing coy about his vaccination status for months, then arriving Down Under and creating a ridiculous spectacle that is being observed around the world. By doing so, he has changed the atmosphere for an industry that is already struggling to adapt to major changes in areas such as prize money, international team competitions and finding a way to do business in the vast Chinese market and its authoritarianism. supervisors.

As the undisputed No. 1 player in the world, Djokovic sets a tone for the game, and that tone is clearly a very different one than the game has seen over the past two decades with Federer and Nadal at the center.

His father, Srdan, added to the madness by accusing Australian authorities of holding his son “captive” at the Melbourne airport.

“This is a struggle for the libertarian world,” Djokovic’s father told Serbian media. “This is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world!”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has spoken with Djokovic by phone. “I told him that Serbia is with him. Our authorities are doing everything they can to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is immediately ended.”

captivity. harassment. A sporting god who is harassed by mere mortals who cannot comprehend his brilliance, both on and off the field.

American veteran Tennys Sandgren, a staunch anti-vaxxer, didn’t even bother to enter the tournament. He understood Australia’s hard line. Ditto for former Australian Open doubles champion Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

“For now, the future is quite bleak for the unvaccinated,” Herbert said.

However, Djokovic tried to get it from both sides. He remained unvaccinated and tried to use his celebrity to make his way to the Australian Open. He challenged them to keep him out, appearing to be free until immigration officials stopped him when he landed late Wednesday night, questioning the reasons for his unauthorized status and ultimately ruling that he had “failed to provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements.” meet” To Australia.

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules.”

Djokovic has been a polarizing figure in the game for quite some time now. Australian bad boy Nick Kyrgios called him a “tool” for issuing a series of demands on behalf of quarantined players at the Aussie Open last year.

But this goes beyond polarizing. All sports are being hit hard by COVID, and all countries. In Canada, the NHL rinks are closed to fans again. The California indoor mask mandate has been extended to Feb. 15, which could mean the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has to be moved. There is discomfort and frustration everywhere.

Like Kyrie Irving, and like Aaron Rodgers, Djokovic’s behavior suggests he feels the rules need to be adapted to his epidemiological research. Both Irving and Rodgers can be dismissed as rogue in sports in which the vast majority of athletes are vaccinated. However, unlike basketball or football, tennis is an individual game, and Djokovic is currently the star attraction and, in theory, the number 1 ambassador.

Not everyone can be Federer and never take a wrong step. Billie Jean King was controversial as hell in her day. But it’s a very different ball game if you’re seen as putting yourself above the game and trying to force everyone to play by your own specific rules.

For better or worse, Djokovic is the leading man of tennis now, and for the foreseeable future. Obviously the game won’t be the same.

Damien Cox is a former Star sports reporter who is currently a freelance columnist in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @DamoSpin