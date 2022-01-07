Usman Khawaja explains why he used LeBron James celebration after the century of Ash

On a hectic day in a string of months when the country has bickered with itself to despair, Usman Khawaja produced something unexpected and sublime, then spoke proudly of living ‘the Australian dream’.

While the detention of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, and his pending legal proceedings, dominated debate all Thursday, and COVID cases in the eastern states skyrocketed, those able to glance at the SCG found the perfect distraction. in Khawaja’s day a century of the fourth Test.

Born in Pakistan and raised in Parramatta, where his parents still live, Khawaja celebrated his centenary with American basketball superstar LeBron James’ signature ‘Silencer’ move.

Khawaja, who has laid out his fight against racism growing up, was extremely well received.

“It was probably the most moving, humbling, amazing feeling there is today to get that 100 and the roar that went up,” said Khawaja.

“They were chanting Ussie when I left. So to have that. It was incredible.

“I joke with the boys about my past and where I come from. We talk about the American dream and I call it the Australian dream.

“I joke about it, but I’m very serious. I’m living the Australian dream.

“My parents came here from Pakistan to give me a better life and give our family a better life.

“And I represent Australia in our national sport, which is something I absolutely love to do. I’ve been through a lot of hard times, taken down a lot of barriers to get to where I am today, and I think people can relate to that on some level and they can see it.

“And that’s why I love them and the love I got here today is something special and something I’ll never forget.”

Khawaja had made peace with the fact that his testing career might be over at the age of 35. He hasn’t played in a month and only a COVID positive for Travis Head – who he is expected to return to Hobart right away – gave him the chance.

He was dropped by Joe Root in his twenties, but, as Stuart Broad later said, he played beautifully before and after that blemish.

At 99, and seven balls to tea, his captain Pat Cummins singled to take the strike. The SCG rumbled under the skipper’s ironic jeers. “I was booing him too,” Khawaja said. “I told him you’re killing me.”

But Cummins did it and Khawaja did it too, continuing the LeBron-inspired party.

“I was just excited. I was so pumped. Hundreds don’t come often. A lot of hard work goes into them, I was taken away at the moment,” Khawaja said.

He said the celebration wasn’t premeditated — nor particularly strange to him.

“I mess with the guys and do it when I’m shooting hoops or just winning at table tennis or pool or something stupid. Just took it to Test cricket – why not?

“I just love him. I loved Michael Jordan growing up. I love basketball. LeBron has always been someone I’ve always loved and looked up to, so no other reason than that I love to see him play so much .”

Australia’s next mission is a March series in Pakistan. He said it would be special if he was picked to play in his native country for the first time.

But first, he expects to rejoin the support squad, where he made a valuable contribution throughout the campaign – most notably running onto the pitch to celebrate with Shield team-mate Michael Neser when he took his first wicket in Adelaide .

This team has a squad first mentality and Khawaja is happy with his place.

“Heady will be back the next game,” he said. “I understand the process. I’m not against that process either. So we win, we play very well.

“I just wanted to try to contribute. I wasn’t thinking of 100, I was just seeing if I can contribute to win here. That’s why you’re back in the team and hopefully I contributed to a win that’s coming.”