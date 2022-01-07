Rask return to Bruins could be postponed due to AHL delay

Tuukka Rask’s return to the Boston Bruins may be delayed after two American Hockey League games the goalkeeper was scheduled to play this weekend were postponed.

The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent signed a professional trial contract with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday, saying it would take him 1-2 games to be ready to play in the NHL. Later on Thursday, the AHL announced that Providence’s games against Lehigh Valley scheduled for Friday and Sunday had been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Philadelphia Flyers affiliate. Providence’s next scheduled game is January 14.

Rask had surgery in late July to repair a torn labrum in his right hip and trained at Bruins’ exercise facility during his rehab. He began practicing informally with Boston in early December and said he was ready for his first competition action since June 9.

“I feel great,” Rask said. “The biggest problem for me was catching the joint and the pain that caused that. So that was gone. It makes a huge difference because every time I go to the butterfly (position) and get up I don’t have to think after it locks me up again and causes that pain. I feel great.”

The Bruins host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (7:00 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHL LIVE) for a two-game road trip at Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and the Washington Capitals on Monday. They said that Rask would not go with them on their journey. Boston has three home games scheduled next week, against the Montreal Canadiens (January 12), Philadelphia Flyers (January 13) and Nashville Predators (January 15). Coach Bruce Cassidy said on December 26 that the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on January 18 could potentially be the target of Rask’s return.

“Obviously he’s medically cleared to play, which is a great sign,” Cassidy said. “The next step is to get ready to become an NHL goalkeeper again. Step one will be in Providence.

“After that, the NHL could come.”

The Bruins (17-10-2) are fourth in the Atlantic Division, 13 points behind Lightning in first place.

Rask said the pain was an issue for most of last season and not before. He called it a “wear problem,” said it hadn’t been a factor in his life outside of hockey and that if he didn’t want to continue playing, he wouldn’t need surgery. Rask said he never considered retiring after playing 15-5-2 last season with an average of 2.28 goals, a save rate of 0.913 and two shutouts in 24 games. His last game was a 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the second round of the Stanley Cup.

In the end, Rask said he wanted to return with forwards for another chance at the Stanley Cup Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, have been Boston teammates for more than a decade. Rask was Tim Thomas’ backup when the Bruins won the Cup in 2011, then was the No. 1 goalkeeper when they reached the Stanley Cup final in 2013, a six-game loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, and 2019, a seven. game loss to the St. Louis Blues.

“I didn’t want to flirt with the possibility of going elsewhere,” Rask said. “It’s a business, as everyone knows, but for us players, when we had a team like the Bruins, some of us grew up here together and you feel that brotherhood with the guys and you don’t want to leave guys on bad terms. I just wanted to try to come back and be helpful and maybe finish it off with a bunch of those guys I’ve played with all my career.”

As for signing a contract, Rask said: “We have a plan in place. It shouldn’t be a problem.” He reiterated that he is not looking for a big money contract and said he is not thinking about his playing career after this season. Having played for the Bruins throughout his 14-season NHL career, he is their leader in wins (306) and second in shutouts (52) behind Tiny Thompson (74), with a 2.27 GAA and a save rate of 0.921 in 560 games (540 starts).

The Bruins have used goalkeepers Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark this season. Swayman is 8-5-0 with a 2.20 GAA, .920 save percentage and one shutout in 15 starts. Ullmark is 9-5-0 with a 2.58 GAA and a serve of 0.917 in 14 starts.

In late November, Boston general manager Don Sweeney said the goalkeepers had been “OK.” Since then, Swayman and Ullmark have outperformed, but what the Bruins will do with them remains to be seen.

“Obviously, this is a world-class goalkeeper that’s getting closer and closer,” said Cassidy. “At the beginning of the year, before opening night, we sat down with Jeremy and Linus about what Tuukka’s plan would be here. And the focus was on Ullmark and Swayman first, they were Boston Bruins.

“Tuukka is a great professional and he would use the facility and rehab and see where it leads. He had a timeline that I think everyone knew, including those two, whether or not he would come back to play. So they knew from day one.”

Swayman is a rookie. Ullmark, in his seventh NHL season, signed a $20 million four-year contract on July 28. The first can be sent to Providence without waivers.

“We’re top 10. We want to be top five,” Cassidy said. “We want to be one of the elite teams in the League and we’re leaning towards that, so that’s a good thing. And Tuukka, we would assume, can only help us with that, if he basically becomes a Bruin. So for me I think I think it’s a good problem to have.”