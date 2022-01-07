Ashes 2022, Australia vs England, live cricket scores, fourth test at SCG, day three, rain, weather updates in Sydney, tee time, stream, how to watch

Rain has again delayed the fourth Ashes Test with the start of day three on hold due to continued showers at the SCG.

England will eventually resume at 0-13 in their first innings in response to Australia’s 8-416d, with Haseeb Hameed (2*) and Zak Crawley (2*) in the fold.

The big covers were finally pulled back shortly after 11:15 a.m. to cheers from the SCG crowd and the confirmatory play will resume at 12:10.

It sparked frustration with Shane Warne, who wondered why the players took the better part of an hour to get ready to start playing.

They’ve been warming up for an hour, Warne said. Get started.

What are we waiting for?.

Sydney’s forecast for Friday is dismal, with a 90 percent chance of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

HOW KHAWAJAS SYDNEY HEROICS AUSSIE LEAVE SELECTORS WITH INVALID DILEMMA THEY NEVER WANT

Before playing, Shane Warne weighed in on the roster Australia faced after Usman Khawaja scored a century on his return to the test team.

He said that despite Khawajas’ heroism, he would drop the 35-year-old to make way for Travis Head in Hobart and keep Marcus Harris.

For me, I think Australia has invested in Harris. He hit an incredible 70 in Melbourne conditions that were so tough, so difficult, Warne said on Fox Cricket. I think Travis Head should be number 5 and the debate is Harris or Khawaja.

I think they invested in Harris, he’s 30 years old, I think he’ll probably get another game and unfortunately Khawaja is missing it, that’s probably the reality.

Asked about the possibility of dropping 22-year-old Cameron Green, who struggles with the bat, Warne backed the all-rounder for the long haul, albeit with a warning.

I think there has to be a time when we say he needs to get some runs too, Warne said.

But I wouldn’t like to do that because the bowling looks great, Green looks great and I wish they would support him and say we know he’ll be fine

Stay with him, that’s what I’m doing.

Broad’s brutal truth bomb for teammates

On Thursday, Stuart Broad was the only highlight for England on day two with figures of 5-101, dropping a truth bomb on his struggling batters ahead of a monumental day three with the SCG.

It doesn’t matter which bowlers you play if you get knocked out for 140, Broad told Code Sport on day two after the game.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan told foxsports.com.au before the match on day three that Broad was absolutely right in his comment.

It’s absolutely right. You can win Test matches that get blown away for 147, 185, 68… you just can’t possibly finish, he said.

I don’t mind, because it’s the truth. If he came out and bottled up about what happened, the truth is England didn’t hit well enough, they didn’t bowl well enough, they didn’t catch well enough, they didn’t select well enough, everything is wrong so far been on the tour, so there’s no point hiding behind the fact that you can’t compete unless you score points.

There are teams in the world when you get knocked out. There’s a chance you’ll get back into the equation because the opponent isn’t that good, but against a team like Australia you’ll just never come back into the equation.

Meanwhile, Warne said England need more players with its competitive fervor to be successful in Test cricket.

He has that competitiveness, Warne said.

He really wants to do it right and everyone else does, but he really has that extra fire. He had that on, bring it on mentality.

He had the Daniel Son Karate headband.

It was the reason England desperately needed it in Brisbane, but it’s a little late, Vaughan added.

Attention now turns to England’s young opening pair and whether they can support the tourists two best batsmen in the series in Dawid Malan and Joe Root.

Vaughan could not comprehend the magnitude of the challenge Hameed and Crawley faced on the third morning in Sydney.

His huge and two young players in Hameed and Crawley will not have a harder time, Vaughan said.

We saw that in Melbourne and we just saw it 20 minutes at the SCG on day two.

It doesn’t get any harder than facing that attack with Starc and Cummins looking for your blood and they’ve managed to survive.

So ticked a box they haven’t done in Melbourne but it won’t be easy.

Vaughan believes the pitch will come into play as the game progresses, but pleaded with England’s batsmen to have a positive attitude and see the situation as an opportunity.

The heavy roller will play for 20 or 30 minutes, but we’ve seen notches, Vaughan said.

There isn’t as much grass on the wicket as we saw at the MCG.

But if you watch this wicket I think you see a lot of trouble. It is a negative frame of mind and that is England’s position at the moment.

I think the Aussies just see an opportunity and it’s can England see an opportunity? If they can, they can get some runs, but it won’t be easy against this attack on this kind of ground.

Warne believes England’s opening batsmen could work wonders for the rest of the order if they can make it through the first hour on day two.

The first hour is key with that hard Kookuburra ball, Warne said.

We saw that as the day went on the ball got softer and the bowlers got a little more tired. But when the ball is hard and the bowlers are fresh, something happens almost every ball.

That first hour will be extremely difficult. If you can get through that, you might be able to make some runs.

However Vaughan warned the England batsman that Australias attack has no weakness with Cameron Green and in particular Nathan Lyon giving no delay if and when the quicks tire.

The problem England has is that Australia has gotten such a good attack because they have Nathan Lyon, Vaughan said.

So even if you play well against the sailors, you’ll be pitted against a world-class spinner.

England just doesn’t have that world-class spinner.

They have Broad, Anderson and Wood, but Jack Leach just managed not to bother any of the Australian batters.

Nathan Lyon could be a huge threat as there is a big pothole outside the off-stump.

Day 2 begins on Friday at 10 a.m. AEDT at the SCG.

AGAIN

Friday: 29.60% chance of rain (0 to 2mm)

Saturday: 30.90% chance of rain (8 to 20mm)

Sunday: 26.70% chance of rain (1 to 5mm)

TEAMS

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joseph Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

