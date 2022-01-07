LSU Football becomes new that the Tigers have been looking forward to for a long time





LSU Football got much-anticipated news on Thursday morning. Tigers star defender Derek Stingley announced, through The players’ union, that he officially declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. By The players’ union: Become a national champion and be part of the real DBU. Those experiences will stay with me for a lifetime, and I am proud to have contributed to them. I will always represent LSU and the brotherhood forever. At this point, I know I’m ready to close in and focus on what’s next. I wanted you to hear from me first that I will be announcing the 2022 NFL draft. Derek Stingley Jr. who left LSU football a year earlier was always expected A former five-star recruit who was ranked as the #3 overall player in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Stingley had arguably the best real freshman season ever by a defensive defender as he led LSU to a national championship. The Baton Rouge native played in all 15 games in 2019, totaling 38 tackles and six interceptions. Stingley’s six interceptions tied for number 5 in the nation. Stingley has only appeared in 10 games in the past two seasons due to injuries. In October, the talented cornerback underwent foot surgery after playing just three games this season. Despite those injuries, however, Stingley is still seen as a potential top-five selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The last mock design from CBS SportsChris Trapasso makes Stingley the No. 7 in the New York Jets (CBS has him as the first defensive back off the board). However, on at least one mock-draft, Stingley slides into the middle of the first round. Pro Football Network recently predicted that Stingley would be selected with the Philadelphia Eagles’ number 14 overall pick. They have Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr and Florida cornerback Kaair Elam leading Stingley in the draft. Stingley has the man-covering skills and the ball skills to be an elite NFL cornerback. I’d be shocked to see him fall outside the top 10 – even with the injury concerns.

