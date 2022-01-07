Fully vaccinated tennis star lashes out at Australian Open for getting her banned amid Novak Djokovic farce

Being vaccinated against Covid-19 is not enough for some tennis players to participate in the Australian Open, some shots are not recognized

A female tennis star has begged the organizers of the Australian Open to allow her to play in the wake of players who have failed to prove their vaccination status, such as Novak Djokovic, who are receiving medical waivers.

Like a handful of other professionals, Natalia Vikhlyantseva is banned from traveling to Australia due to vaccine mandates in place.

But her situation is different from that of many others she has had vaccinated against.

The problem in the case of the Russians is that the brand of the vaccine with which she was administered is not recognized by some western countries as a qualifying injection.

Vikhlyantseva received the Russian Sputnik jab, like many others in her country.

The WTA had offered her the opportunity to receive other authorized types of vaccines while she was on tour, but she chose to wait because she didn't want side effects to put her out of action mid-season.















After hearing from several other athletes, including Melbourne defender champion Djokovic, who has apparently been given medical exemptions despite not receiving a vaccine, the former number 54 in the world hopes she can make officials change their minds. about her case.

“I was definitely very upset that I can’t be in Australia with the whole tennis world,” she said ITV News.

“I know it was anonymous how they did the waivers…so I can’t say anything isn’t right but I just feel I can play too and I’m ready for all the tests, just give me a chance to play .”

Djokovic was eventually blocked at the border and it appears he will be deported from Australia, but that appears to be a visa issue rather than the medical exemption he claims has been revoked.

While many other tennis stars and locals in Melbourne were outraged when they learned that Djokovic had been given an exemption, Vikhlyantseva said she didn’t want to speak ill of other players who are just as desperate to play as she is.

“I don’t want to blame anyone or say something isn’t right, no,” the Russian continued.

“I think there are some medical exceptions that Nole showed and it was correct for Tennis Australia and the Australian government.”

Instead, her sense of injustice focuses heavily on Australian travel regulations, particularly what she feels is an unfair disregard for those who have had the Sputnik vaccine.















“I think in this new reality that we live in, the most important thing is not to forget that we are players and we are players living in our own country,” she said.

“It’s not fair I think, because we are not unvaccinated, we are vaccinated. Only we decided that Sputnik is also a good vaccine.”

Despite Vikhlyantseva’s protests, the chances of the rules being relaxed to allow her between now and the start of the competition on January 17 seems slim at best.