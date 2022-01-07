Sports
Fully vaccinated tennis star lashes out at Australian Open for getting her banned amid Novak Djokovic farce
Being vaccinated against Covid-19 is not enough for some tennis players to participate in the Australian Open, some shots are not recognized
Video not available
A female tennis star has begged the organizers of the Australian Open to allow her to play in the wake of players who have failed to prove their vaccination status, such as Novak Djokovic, who are receiving medical waivers.
Like a handful of other professionals, Natalia Vikhlyantseva is banned from traveling to Australia due to vaccine mandates in place.
But her situation is different from that of many others she has had vaccinated against.
The problem in the case of the Russians is that the brand of the vaccine with which she was administered is not recognized by some western countries as a qualifying injection.
Vikhlyantseva received the Russian Sputnik jab, like many others in her country.
The WTA had offered her the opportunity to receive other authorized types of vaccines while she was on tour, but she chose to wait because she didn’t want side effects to put her out of action mid-season.
After hearing from several other athletes, including Melbourne defender champion Djokovic, who has apparently been given medical exemptions despite not receiving a vaccine, the former number 54 in the world hopes she can make officials change their minds. about her case.
“I was definitely very upset that I can’t be in Australia with the whole tennis world,” she said ITV News.
“I know it was anonymous how they did the waivers…so I can’t say anything isn’t right but I just feel I can play too and I’m ready for all the tests, just give me a chance to play .”
Djokovic was eventually blocked at the border and it appears he will be deported from Australia, but that appears to be a visa issue rather than the medical exemption he claims has been revoked.
While many other tennis stars and locals in Melbourne were outraged when they learned that Djokovic had been given an exemption, Vikhlyantseva said she didn’t want to speak ill of other players who are just as desperate to play as she is.
“I don’t want to blame anyone or say something isn’t right, no,” the Russian continued.
“I think there are some medical exceptions that Nole showed and it was correct for Tennis Australia and the Australian government.”
Instead, her sense of injustice focuses heavily on Australian travel regulations, particularly what she feels is an unfair disregard for those who have had the Sputnik vaccine.
(
Image:
FATHER)
“I think in this new reality that we live in, the most important thing is not to forget that we are players and we are players living in our own country,” she said.
“It’s not fair I think, because we are not unvaccinated, we are vaccinated. Only we decided that Sputnik is also a good vaccine.”
Despite Vikhlyantseva’s protests, the chances of the rules being relaxed to allow her between now and the start of the competition on January 17 seems slim at best.
read more
read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/tennis/vikhlyantseva-sputnik-vaccine-australia-djokovic-25875296
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]