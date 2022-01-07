Son who beat father to death with cricket bat while lying helpless on the ground, jailed for life

Drug addict Phillip Tajinder Badwal launched a vicious attack on his father – hitting him with a cricket bat and stomping on him as he lay defenseless on the ground – the day after his 59th birthday

A drug addict who brutally beat his father to death with a cricket bat while crawling defenseless on the ground has today been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Phillip Tajinder Badwal was told he will spend at least 20 years behind bars before being eligible for parole after admitting to the brutal murder of his father Santokh Singh.

Badwal, 25, brutally assaulted his father the day after his 59th birthday, hitting him with a cricket bat, kicking him with a shoed foot, stamping on him and attacking him with a metal dog bowl.

Judge Jonathan Rose detained him at Bradford Crown Court, saying: “It was a barbaric, brutal and sustained attack on a defenseless man.”

Judge Rose told Badwal, who pleaded guilty to murder halfway through his trial yesterday, that the only penalty was life imprisonment.

He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he carried out the sustained and grievous assault on a man who was physically and emotionally vulnerable, the court said.















Image: Telegraaf & Argus / SWNS)



Singh had celebrated his birthday the day before with his older sons, Charles and Richard, the court heard.

They held him in esteem and affection and had given him gifts. He was treated with love and respect by them, Judge Rose said.

They had arranged a flat for him in Shipley and he was excited to live there.

Mr Singh was a hard-working engineer and social man who liked to go to the pub after work. He was a cheerful, kind soul, known locally as the King of Otley Road.

Judge Rose said he diminished in his later life. Badwal had taken his money and possessions and beat him up.

Mr Singh was subjected to controlling, violent and coercive behavior and was dominated by Badwal.

He took money from his father to buy drugs and texted him on November 28, 2020, calling him name-calling and telling him to order class A drugs for him.















Image: Telegraaf & Argus / SWNS)



He had an evil influence on Mr Singh, Judge Rose said.

On the day of the murder, Badwal was desperate for drugs and texted the Johnny dealer line to order heroin and crack cocaine.

He then attacked his father with unspeakable violence, beating his head and legs with a cricket bat, kicking and stamping him and hitting him with a metal dog bowl so hard it dented it.

His head was slammed into the wall and the attack continued when he was defenseless and at floor level.

After that, Badwal prioritized his need for Class A drugs, calling a dealer before calling 999 for help. He then lied to the police about what had happened, the court was told.

When he was arrested for murder, he was aggressive and threatening to the police officers.

Mr Singhs two eldest sons had to testify in the trial before Badwal pleaded guilty to the murder, Judge Rose said.















Image: Telegraaf & Argus / SWNS)



Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said the previous convictions of Badwals battery racially aggravated threatening behavior and threatening behaviour.

He is currently serving a five-year sentence for theft, attempted robbery and possession of an assault weapon. He and others had subjected members of the public to violent assaults to rob them on the street, the court was told.

He was out on bail for those offenses when he killed his father.

Wright said the court could be sure of a background of domestic violence in the case.

Mr Singh crawled on the floor when a variety of weapons were used against him and had suffered considerably, both mentally and physically, before dying.

Badwal then threw the cricket bat into a neighbour’s yard, the court heard.

His lawyer, Peter Moulson QC, said Badwal expressed his sincere apologies to family members and all those affected by M. Singhs death.

He said Badwal’s admission of guilt after hearing the prosecution’s opening reflected his remorse.

Badwals’ mother, M. Singh’s wife, said she had equal love for her husband and her son and did not take sides in any way, M. Moulson said.

The court heard that she had said: I have lost my husband and I am going to lose my son for many years now.”