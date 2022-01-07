Australia detains Serbian tennis star Djokovic over COVID-19 visa violation

World tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic has had his visa revoked by the Australian authorities and is in danger of being deported. He had been granted a COVID-19 vaccination waiver to defend his title at the Australian Open, but has reportedly failed to provide proper evidence to border officials.

The Serb is the defending Australian Open champion and nine-time winner of the event, but the government said on Thursday he is no longer welcome.

He was held at Melbourne airport for several hours on Wednesday before border officials announced that he had failed to comply with immigration regulations and would be deported.

Djokovic’s father had claimed that his son was being held captive.

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said he was the victim of bullying.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, is holding out.

On the issue of Mr Djokovic, rules are rules and there are no special cases, Morrison said. That is the policy of the government, and it is the strong border protection policy of our governments and in particular with regard to the pandemic that has resulted in Australia having one of the lowest death rates from COVID anywhere in the world. For entry with a visa, double vaccination or a medical exemption is required. It is my understanding that there was no such exemption and as a result he is subject to the same rule as everyone else.

With his visa revoked, Djokovic is now an illegal non-citizen in Australia and is being held in immigration detention, where his movements are restricted after he was evicted from Melbourne airport by government officials. It is also unclear whether Djokovic is allowed to communicate with his advisers, which is customary under Australian law.

His lawyers are challenging the deportation order in Australia’s Federal Circuit Court.

The 34-year-old tennis star has not publicly confirmed his vaccination status against COVID-19.

He flew to Australia after being granted a controversial medical exemption. Tennis authorities said he was not given special treatment, but many Australians, who have lived under some of the world’s strictest coronavirus restrictions, believed Djokovic had abused the system.

Australian states and territories reported more than 70,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. A total of 612,000 infections have been diagnosed in Australia since the start of the pandemic, and 2,289 people have died, according to official figures.

More than 90% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

To contain the spread of the virus, the Northern Territory on Thursday imposed lockdown restrictions on unvaccinated residents, who must abide by orders to stay at home until next Monday.