Penn State Men’s Hockey Director of Operations Named Team USA’s Video Coach for 2022 Winter Olympics





Penn State Men’s Hockey Director of Operations Alex Dawes will travel to Beijing in February to serve as video coach for the U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team, as announced by the team Thursday morning. Meet the assistants who will join Head Coach David Quinn in guiding the 2022 US Olympic Mens Ice Hockey Team! USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 6, 2022 It is an honor to be invited to work with the national men’s team on the Olympic podium, Dawes said in a statement. release. I cannot thank Coach Gadowsky and the Penn State administration enough for their support on this occasion. As a video coach, Dawes will be responsible for compiling scouting reports and assisting in nearly all areas of hockey technology for the team. This isn’t his first rodeo with USA Hockey, though, as he was also the video coach for the U.S. Women’s Under-18 National Team 2015-16, who won a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF World Championships. Most recently, Dawes had the same role on the 2019 US Men’s National Junior Team, who earned a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships. Dawes is in his sixth season as the Nittany Lions Director of Operations and ninth overall with Penn State Athletics. Since joining the team, he has helped lead Penn States data-driven approach to the game and has consistently received high praise from head coach Guy Gadowsky, who is excited about Dawes’ new opportunity at Team USA. This incredible privilege and honor is extremely well deserved, Gadowsky said. [Alex] is a quality individual who is highly regarded in the hockey community and has been a consistent example of the highest standard of work ethic and dedication over the years. All of us involved in Penn State hockey are extremely proud of Alex and wish him and Team USA the best of luck at the Olympics. Team USA, whose roster has yet to be announced since the NHL has withdrawn from participating in the Olympics, is led by former New York Rangers and Boston University head coach David Quinn. Minnesota State Head Coach Mike Hastings, St. Cloud State Head Coach Brett Larson, Pittsburgh Penguins Director of Player Development Scott Young, and USA Hockey National Goalkeeping Coach David Lassonde will serve as assistants in Beijing. The team will play its first game against China on Thursday, February 10 at 8:10 a.m. EST.

Frankie is a junior accounting and economics major from Long Island, NY. You probably recognize him as the quintessential Italian-American with black hair combed back. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Mets, Jets and every Penn State Athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content or email him at [email protected]

