Ohio State football and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa split after six seasons





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football coaching staff shakeup continued Thursday as the program parted ways with veteran offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Lettermen Row and Football Scoop were report the development first. The contract extension that Studrawa signed ahead of the 2020 season was set to expire at the end of January. Studrawa was not immediately available for comment. An Ohio State spokesperson said Day is not expected to release a statement at this time. Born in Fostoria in northwestern Ohio, Studrawa came to the Buckeyes under Urban Meyer in 2016 and was retained when Ryan Day took over the program ahead of the 2019 season. Coach Stud, as he was known to his players, was known for his raspy voice and old-fashioned attitude. He previously served as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at LSU and Bowling Green and as an offensive line coach at Maryland. Studrawa has developed several successful offensive linemen in the state of Ohio, including Rimington Trophy-winning centers Pat Elflein and Billy Price. Nicholas Petit-Frere became his fifth first-team All-American last season, along with Elflein, Price, Michael Jordan and Wyatt Davis (twice). Another center, Josh Myers, was a second round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2020. Studrawa also signed and developed current starter Dawand Jones from a fringe three-star prospect to an All-Big Ten caliber tackle in his third season. However, recruitment gaps have started to appear, especially with a lack of obvious impact players in the most recent signing class of 2022. Going forward, an offensive line looms as one of the few obvious gaps in 2023 and beyond. The Ohio States offensive line was also battered by Michigan in a loss in the regular season finale. The running game that day averaged 2.1 yards per carry, after taking into account the yardage lost by quarterback CJ Stroud’s four sacks. A lack of success in playing the ball in the red zone contributed to the inefficiency of the teams there, especially in some of the most pivotal Big Ten games of the season. Studrawa also had health issues last season, missing a game while recovering from back surgery. Studrawas is the staff’s second departure since the Rose Bowl. Secondary coach Matt Barnes left to become defensive coordinator at Memphis. Jim Knowles was hired last month to become the next defensive coordinator and officially began those duties on January 2. This article is being updated. Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. – More Buckeyes Coverage What Hinzman’s commitment means to OSU Carson Hinzman, 4-star OL, committed to OSU Harrison Jr. proved red zone value in Rose Bowl What does Teague’s draft decision mean? Teague III declares for 2022 NFL Draft Ransom gives update on his leg surgery Laurinaitis joins Notre Dames coaching staff OSU hoops remain number 13 in AP poll 2023 4-Star RB Treyaun Webb Resets His Hiring Can OSU Build On Its Defense In The Second Half Of Rose Bowl? Simon doesn’t know how soon he will return after surgery

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2022/01/ohio-state-football-parts-ways-with-offensive-line-coach-greg-studrawa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos