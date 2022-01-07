Tennis: Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation

Brisbane, Australia –

Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was locked up in an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this year. month.

Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine skeptic, had traveled to Australia after Victoria authorities granted him a medical exemption from the country’s strict vaccination requirements. But when he arrived late on Wednesday, the Australian Border Force dismissed his exemption as invalid and banned him from entering the country.

A court hearing over his attempt to avert deportation was scheduled for Monday, a week before the season’s first major tennis tournament kicks off. The defending Australian Open champion awaits him in Melbourne at a secure hotel used by immigration officials to house asylum seekers and refugees.

Djokovic hopes to overtake rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and win his 21st Grand Slam singles title, the most of any men’s tennis player.

Obtaining an exemption to allow Djokovic to play has caused a stir and accusations of special treatment in Australia, where people have been in lockdown for months and faced strict travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

After his long flight, the tennis star spent the night at the airport to convince authorities that he had the necessary documentation, but in vain.

“The rule is very clear,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “You must have a medical clearance. He had no valid medical clearance. We call at the border and enforcement is there.’

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the athlete’s visa was canceled after border officials reviewed Djokovic’s medical exemption and looked at “the integrity and evidence behind it”.

The grounds on which he was granted exemption were not immediately disclosed.

While Djokovic has steadfastly declined to say whether he has received any shots against the coronavirus, he has spoken out against vaccines and it is widely believed he would not have applied for an exemption had he been vaccinated.

A federal judge will hear the case next week. A government lawyer agreed that the nine-time Australian Open champion should not be evicted before then.

“I feel terrible since yesterday that they are holding him captive. It’s not fair. It’s not human. I hope he will win,” said Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, after speaking to him briefly on the phone from Belgrade.

She added: “Terrible, terrible accommodation. It’s just a small immigration hotel, if it’s a hotel at all.”

Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews said Friday that Djokovic could fly out of the country on the first available flight.

“First of all, may I say that Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia. He is free to leave at any time he chooses to do so,” Andrews said. “And Border Force will actually facilitate that.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has also spoken with Djokovic and said his government has requested that the athlete be allowed to move into a house he has rented and “not be in that infamous hotel”.

He said Djokovic was treated differently from other players.

“I’m afraid this overkill will continue,” said Vucic. “If you can’t beat someone, then you do things like that.”

Border Force investigations continued into two other people who arrived in Australia for the tennis tournament, Andrews said.

The Australian Prime Minister said it is up to the traveler to have appropriate documentation on arrival, and he rejected any suggestion that Djokovic was being singled out.

“One of the things the Border Force is doing is acting on intelligence to direct their attention to potential arrivals,” he said. “If you let people make public statements about what they say they have and are going to do, they draw a lot of attention to themselves.”

Anyone who does, he said, “be it a celebrity, a politician, a tennis player… they can expect to be asked more questions than others before you come.”

The medical exemption applications of players, their teams and tennis officials have been examined by two independent panels of experts. An approved waiver allowed entry into the tournament.

Acceptable reasons for a waiver include serious health problems and severe reactions to a previous dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A COVID-19 infection in the past six months has also been widely reported as a reason for an waiver, but interpretations there seemed to differ between the federal level, which controls the border, and tennis and state health officials.

Former tournament director of Australian Open and Davis Cup player Paul McNamee said Djokovic’s treatment was unfair.

“The man played by the rules, he got his visa, he arrives, he’s a nine-time champion and whether people like it or not, he’s entitled to fair play,” McNamee told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. between the state and the federal government.

“I don’t think there’s politics involved, but that’s how it feels.”

Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus in June 2020 after playing in a series of friendlies he staged without social distancing during the pandemic.

Critics questioned what grounds Djokovic might have for the exemption, while supporters argued he has a right to privacy and freedom of choice.

Many Australians who have struggled to get COVID-19 tests or who have been forced into isolation saw a double standard.

Tension has mounted amid a new wave of COVID-19 in the country. The state of Victoria on Thursday registered six deaths and nearly 22,000 new cases, the largest single-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has defended the “completely legitimate application and process” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

Twenty-six people involved in the tournament applied for a medical waiver and, Tiley said, only a “handful” were granted. None of them have been publicly identified.

——

Associated Press writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, and AP sports writer Dennis Passa in Australia contributed to this report.