Mike Hastings Joins US Hockey Staff for Beijing Olympics





MANKATO, Minnesota (KEYC) Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Mike Hastings will join Team USA as an assistant at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Other coaches across the country who are joining Hastings include St. Cloud State Head Coach Brett Larson, Scott Young, a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and current director of player development for the Pittsburgh Penguins, David Lassonde, national goalkeeper coach for USA Hockey, Alex Dawes, a video coach at Penn State University, and David Quinn, who coached the NHL’s New York Rangers from 2018-21. Quinn becomes the head coach of the Olympic hockey team. Meet the assistants who will join Head Coach David Quinn in guiding the 2022 US Olympic Mens Ice Hockey Team! — USA hockey (@usahockey) January 6, 2022 We have a group of assistants who not only bring passion and experience, but also know how to win, said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 US Olympic Mens Ice Hockey Team. Together with David Quinn, we were excited about the group of coaches that will lead our team in Beijing. This will be Hastings’ first time serving as an Olympic assistant coach, but will be behind the bench for a US team for the sixth time. His last appearance as the USA coach was in 2019, when he served as the head coach for the silver medal winning Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship. There have also been reports that Minnesota state forward Nathan Smith has reportedly landed a spot on the United States hockey team’s Olympic roster, while: speculation continues that goalkeeper Dryden McKay is also being considered by Team USA. Frank Seravalli, a hockey insider and president of the Daily Faceoff and Professional Hockey Writers Association, said on Twitter On Thursday, Nathan Smith is one of 15 players invited to play for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics. Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.keyc.com/2022/01/06/mike-hastings-join-usa-hockey-staff-beijing-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos