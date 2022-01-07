What really made Novak Djokovic trip on Australia’s border?

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa disaster may be due to a subtle but important difference in the Covid-19 vaccination rules for playing at the Australian Open or entering the country. The nine-time Australian Open champion was dramatically stripped of his entry visa this week and placed in a government detention center in Melbourne this week, sparking outrage from his fans and family. He spent the Orthodox Christmas Day there Friday. However, despite many finger-pointing, it is still not clear what exactly happened when the 34-year-old Serb handed in his passport and papers late Wednesday evening at border control in terminal 2 of Melbourne airport.

It is now emerging, at least from the Australian government’s perspective, that Djokovic failed to meet the stricter Covid-19 vaccine requirements for foreigners entering Australia.

Crucially, the requirements for foreigners attempting to cross the border are stricter than for Australians seeking a home exemption from Covid-19 vaccinations.

A key difference in Australia is that you can get a temporary vaccine exemption if you can demonstrate that you have had a Covid-19 infection in the past six months, according to guidelines issued by the official Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

If you are a foreign national entering Australia you cannot.

It has not been confirmed that Djokovic actually used a previous infection as a reason for not getting double vaccinated.

If he based his exemption on those grounds, it would have been enough to grant him an exemption from playing at the Australian Open in a process set up by Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government.

But it would not have been enough to get into the country.

That’s because Tennis Australia has based its waiver criteria on the ATAGI guidelines that apply to Australians at home.

“An exemption by the Victorian government to play tennis in Victoria is very different from an exemption or entry requirement for Australia’s purposes,” Home Secretary Karen Andrews said Friday.

To enter Australia, she said, you need a visa, but you also need to meet the entry requirements: a negative Covid-19 PCR test and full vaccination, or medical proof that you cannot be vaccinated.

– ‘A question for Tennis Australia’

Government sources told national broadcaster ABC that Djokovic handed border agents a medical waiver on a Tennis Australia letterhead signed by the organization’s medical director.

This, they said, was rejected.

The government says it has already warned Tennis Australia about this.

In a letter released to the media, Health Minister Greg Hunt wrote to Craig Tiley, chief executive of Tennis Australia in November, warning that players attempting to enter Australia would not receive a vaccine waiver due to a recent Covid-19 outbreak. infection.

Without a double jab, foreign players trying to enter the country who have been infected by Covid-19 in the past six months are “not considered fully vaccinated,” he wrote.

“That has been outlined to Tennis Australia,” Andrews said on Friday. “I can’t give you any clarity on how they communicated that. That is clearly a question for Tennis Australia.”

Tennis Australia has not provided further details on this question, although it has defended the process of granting players waivers.

“For tennis players, it was a process beyond what anyone coming to Australia would have gone through,” Tiley said this week.

Tennis Australia said the rules, drawn up with the Victorian state government, required waivers to be approved by two medical panels.

But the difference between the Australian Open’s Covid-19 waiver rules and Australian immigration rules may have caught other tennis players or staff as well.

Two other players or staff attending the Australian Open are also now under investigation, the Home Secretary has confirmed.

For Djokovic, his chances of getting his visa back and defending his Australian Open title now depend on the decision of a federal court that has scheduled a hearing Monday morning.