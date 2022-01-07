Sports
Australia says Novak Djokovic is not “captured” in refugee hotel
The Australian government insists world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is not being held against his will.© AFP
The Australian government insists Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one, is not being held against his will as the vaccine mandate critic is locked up in a hotel used to detain refugees and asylum seekers. Djokovic “is not being held in Australia,” Home Secretary Karen Andrews said in a radio interview on Friday. “He is free to leave any time he chooses to do so and Border Force will actually facilitate that.”
The player has been detained by authorities since late Wednesday local time when he landed in Melbourne, where he is looking to take a record 21st Grand Slam win by adding his nine Australian Open titles. Border force officials said on Thursday that the Serbian star has not provided sufficient evidence to enter the country under current pandemic rules and will be deported.
Djokovic’s lawyers have launched a legal battle against the federal decision rejecting a Victoria State vaccination waiver for the tennis champion, sparking widespread outrage. He will remain in detention following a court decision to postpone his appeal against the visa cancellation, The Associated Press reported Thursday; the procedure will resume on Monday morning.
The incident has sparked tensions between Serbia, where Djokovic is seen as a national hero, and Australia, which faces a daily record number of virus cases after most of the country abandoned a Covid-Zero strategy to fight infections in the community. to eliminate.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters in Belgrade on Thursday that the Djokovic incident was part of “a wide-ranging political campaign” in Australia, urging authorities to move him from the “infamous” hotel to a rented house where he lived. can train.
For now, the Australian government is holding on to the position that Djokovic has broken the rules and should be deported.
“There has clearly been a mistake in what Novak Djokovic or his team understood in terms of the entry requirements, or people have indeed acted in deceptive ways,” Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham said in a televised interview on Friday.
“Yes, we have taken steps to reopen, but obviously being double vaccinated has always been a requirement.”
