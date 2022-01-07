Here’s what Kyrie Irving said when asked if his stance on getting the vaccine has changed





Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis Wednesday night 129-121 to advance to 24-12 in 36 games this season. However, this was Irving’s first game of the season. Because Irving has not been vaccinated, the All-Star guard is ineligible (vaccination mandate in New York City) to play in their home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the Nets had initially not allowed him to play. participate in road games time player. Their attitude has changed and they now let him be with the team in training and for competitions on the road. Irving went out for 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting in the game. After the match, Irving was asked if his stance on getting the vaccine has changed, and his response can be seen in the tweet embedded below from SNY’s Nets Videos Twitter account. “I just take it day by day,” Irving said. “It’s not an ideal situation, and I always pray that things get sorted out and that we can come to a collective agreement, whether it’s with the competition or just things that are going on that can help make what we all are a little bit easier.” dealing with, with COVID and the vaccine. I think everyone feels it, so I don’t want to make it just about me, and just about someone relaxing the rules for me. I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are, but right now I’m just going to watch it day by day.”

