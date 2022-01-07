Sports
Cricket: Shane Warne Unveils Match Fixing Offer During Legendary 1994 Test Defeat Against Pakistan
Shane Warne was only two years into his test cricket career when he was offered the astonishing bribe by a Pakistani legend. Photo / Photo Sport
Shane Warne was relaxing in his hotel room in Karachi next to Australian team-mate Tim May when he received a phone call.
It was Pakistani captain Saleem Malik, and he says to the Australian leg spinner, “I need to see you.”
The 1994 Test between Australia and Pakistan was delicately even on the evening of day four, with the visitors needing a further seven wickets on the revolving deck at Karachi’s National Stadium, while the hosts needed a further 160 runs for victory.
“We are confident that we are going to beat Pakistan,” Warne said in his upcoming documentary Shane, which will air on Amazon Prime later this month.
“I knock on the door, Saleem Malik opens the door. I sit down and he says, ‘Good match, let’s get started’.
“I went, ‘Yeah, I think we should win tomorrow’.
“He says, ‘Well, we can’t lose… you don’t understand what happens when we lose in Pakistan. Our houses will burn down, our family’s houses will burn down’.”
Warne then claims Malik offered himself and May US$200,000 (NZ$296,000) each to bowl wide from the stumps and try not to take wickets on day five.
“I don’t really know what to say,” Warne says. “I just sat there, stunned. And then I go, ‘F*** you, mate. We’re going to beat you.'”
Warne hasn’t spoken a word to Malik since then.
Malik was a Pakistani legend, scoring 15 centuries in 103 tests. He looted another 7170 runs in the 50-over format.
But in 2000 Malik became the first player to be banned for life from all forms of cricket for match fixing.
“When you talk about match fixing now, people hope it doesn’t happen,” Warne told news.com.au.
“Back then, 30 years ago, it wasn’t talked about. It had never surfaced anywhere in any sport.
“When he offered that to me, it was kind of like, ‘What the hell?’ I was amazed, I knew nothing about it.
“It was a significant amount.”
Warne, who at the time had a one-year contract worth around NZ$25,000-30,000, told May about the six-figure bribe later that evening.
The South Australian tweaker’s first reaction was: “I don’t need extra money to bowl crap.”
Warne and May then informed Australian Test captain Mark Taylor and national team coach Bob Simpson, who told match referee John Reid.
The Karachi test ended in dramatic scenes, with Australian gloveman Ian Healy four times missing a punch that went through his legs, giving Pakistan the winning runs.
Inzamam-ul-Haq and No. 11 Mushtaq Ahmed had teamed up for an unbeaten 57-run partnership to lead Pakistan to a remarkable one-wicket triumph.
It was the biggest 10th-wicket partnership in the fourth innings of a Test win for 25 years, until Kusal Perera and Ben Stokes rewrote the history books with Sri Lanka and England respectively in 2019.
“We should never have lost,” Warne said. “We’ve had Inzamum perpendicular LBW a few times, Jo Angel has, and then there were no neutral umpires.”
Warne was named Player of the Match for his 8/150 from 63.1 overs, but the then 25-year-old was “stunned” by the outcome.
“We’re at the end of the ceremony,” Warne recalls. “I look at the Pakistani group and Saleem Malik just kind of sits there with a smug look on his face, like, ‘You should have taken the money’.”
