Novak Djokovic in limbo as lawyers battle over Australia travel ban | tennis news

MELBOURNE: The world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, was banned from entering Australia on Thursday after a storm of protest over a decision to grant him medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.The tennis star remained in Australia after his lawyers appealed to overturn the federal government’s decision. A court agreed not to evict him before a full hearing scheduled for Monday, which will require the Serbian champion to be locked up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne for at least 72 hours.

The saga, fueled by domestic political scoring over how the country has dealt with a record wave of new COVID-19 infections, has sparked an international spat, with Serbia’s president claiming his country’s most celebrated sportsman was being harassed. “There are no special cases, rules are rules,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a televised news conference. “We will continue to make the right decisions when it comes to securing Australia’s borders in the face of this pandemic.”

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above the https://t.co/OONyNdpAsT — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 1641419815000

Spanish champion Rafael Nadal told reporters in Melbourne he felt sorry for his rival “but at the same time he knew the circumstances since many months ago. He makes his own decision.”

Djokovic, who has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticizing mandatory vaccines, caused a stir when he said on Instagram on Tuesday that he had been given a medical exemption to pursue a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win at the Open. from January. 17.

The announcement sparked outrage in Australia, particularly in the tournament city of Melbourne, which has endured the world’s longest cumulative lockdown to fend off the coronavirus.

The Australian government’s decision to block Djokovic’s entry has sparked turmoil between Canberra and Belgrade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Twitter that he had spoken to Djokovic and accused the Australian government of harassment.

“We are doing everything we can. This prosecution is unfair, starting with the Australian Prime Minister,” he later told Serbian media. “They act as if the same rules apply to everyone, but they have let others in on the same grounds that Novak had applied.”

Morrison said he was aware that the Serbian embassy in Canberra has made “statements” and denied the allegations of harassment.

Djokovic’s father told media in Serbia that his son was ushered into an isolation room under police guard when he landed at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport at 11:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) on Wednesday after a 14-hour flight from Dubai.

His family later held an emotional press conference at Djokovic’s restaurant in central Belgrade, where his nine previous Australian Open trophies were on display.

“They are holding him captive. They are stomping all over Novak to stomp all of Serbia and the Serbian people,” said his father Srdjan, who had previously told local media that his son was “the Spartacus of the new world.”

His mother, Dijana, added: “They are holding him captive, which is not humane and not fair.”

There was also support in the streets of the Serbian capital.

“He is the best in the history of that sport and they can’t break it any other way than this one. But they won’t break it,” said Belgrade resident Zdravko Cukic.

COURT BATTLE

During a hearing in Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court on Thursday evening, lawyers for Djokovic and the government agreed that the player will be allowed to stay in the country until at least Monday.

Nick Wood, a lawyer for Djokovic, previously told Judge Anthony Kelly that Tennis Australia had advised that he be informed of his participation in the tournament by Tuesday.

Kelly, who had asked when Djokovic would play his first game, said: “If I can say with due respect, the tail will not wag the dog here.”

Djokovic’s fate is tied to a political struggle in Australia, marked by finger-pointing between Morrison’s conservative government and the left-leaning Victorian state government.

The spats continued as daily COVID-19 infections in Australia hit a record high for the fourth straight day, with new cases from more than 72,000, overwhelming hospitals and causing labor shortages.

Under Australia’s federal system, states and territories can grant exemptions from vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. However, the federal government controls international borders and can challenge such exemptions.

Djokovic traveled to Australia after being granted an exemption from the Victorian government. That exemption — the reasons for which are unknown — supported his federal government-issued visa.

However, upon his arrival, Federal Border Force officials at the airport said Djokovic could not justify the reasons for his exemption.

The Australian task force that determines the waiver parameters lists the risk of serious heart disease from inoculation and COVID-19 infection over the past six months as qualifiers. However, Morrison said on Thursday that Tennis Australia had been told weeks ago that a recent infection did not meet the criteria for an exemption.

Tennis Australia and Victoria government officials said Djokovic had not been given preferential treatment.