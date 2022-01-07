Sports
Novak Djokovic in limbo as lawyers battle over Australia travel ban | tennis news
The tennis star remained in Australia after his lawyers appealed to overturn the federal government’s decision. A court agreed not to evict him before a full hearing scheduled for Monday, which will require the Serbian champion to be locked up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne for at least 72 hours.
The saga, fueled by domestic political scoring over how the country has dealt with a record wave of new COVID-19 infections, has sparked an international spat, with Serbia’s president claiming his country’s most celebrated sportsman was being harassed. “There are no special cases, rules are rules,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a televised news conference. “We will continue to make the right decisions when it comes to securing Australia’s borders in the face of this pandemic.”
Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above the https://t.co/OONyNdpAsT
— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 1641419815000
Spanish champion Rafael Nadal told reporters in Melbourne he felt sorry for his rival “but at the same time he knew the circumstances since many months ago. He makes his own decision.”
Djokovic, who has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticizing mandatory vaccines, caused a stir when he said on Instagram on Tuesday that he had been given a medical exemption to pursue a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win at the Open. from January. 17.
The announcement sparked outrage in Australia, particularly in the tournament city of Melbourne, which has endured the world’s longest cumulative lockdown to fend off the coronavirus.
‘NOT HUMAN AND NOT FAIR’
The Australian government’s decision to block Djokovic’s entry has sparked turmoil between Canberra and Belgrade.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Twitter that he had spoken to Djokovic and accused the Australian government of harassment.
“We are doing everything we can. This prosecution is unfair, starting with the Australian Prime Minister,” he later told Serbian media. “They act as if the same rules apply to everyone, but they have let others in on the same grounds that Novak had applied.”
Morrison said he was aware that the Serbian embassy in Canberra has made “statements” and denied the allegations of harassment.
Djokovic’s father told media in Serbia that his son was ushered into an isolation room under police guard when he landed at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport at 11:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) on Wednesday after a 14-hour flight from Dubai.
His family later held an emotional press conference at Djokovic’s restaurant in central Belgrade, where his nine previous Australian Open trophies were on display.
“They are holding him captive. They are stomping all over Novak to stomp all of Serbia and the Serbian people,” said his father Srdjan, who had previously told local media that his son was “the Spartacus of the new world.”
His mother, Dijana, added: “They are holding him captive, which is not humane and not fair.”
There was also support in the streets of the Serbian capital.
“He is the best in the history of that sport and they can’t break it any other way than this one. But they won’t break it,” said Belgrade resident Zdravko Cukic.
COURT BATTLE
During a hearing in Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court on Thursday evening, lawyers for Djokovic and the government agreed that the player will be allowed to stay in the country until at least Monday.
Nick Wood, a lawyer for Djokovic, previously told Judge Anthony Kelly that Tennis Australia had advised that he be informed of his participation in the tournament by Tuesday.
Kelly, who had asked when Djokovic would play his first game, said: “If I can say with due respect, the tail will not wag the dog here.”
Djokovic’s fate is tied to a political struggle in Australia, marked by finger-pointing between Morrison’s conservative government and the left-leaning Victorian state government.
The spats continued as daily COVID-19 infections in Australia hit a record high for the fourth straight day, with new cases from more than 72,000, overwhelming hospitals and causing labor shortages.
Under Australia’s federal system, states and territories can grant exemptions from vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. However, the federal government controls international borders and can challenge such exemptions.
Djokovic traveled to Australia after being granted an exemption from the Victorian government. That exemption — the reasons for which are unknown — supported his federal government-issued visa.
However, upon his arrival, Federal Border Force officials at the airport said Djokovic could not justify the reasons for his exemption.
The Australian task force that determines the waiver parameters lists the risk of serious heart disease from inoculation and COVID-19 infection over the past six months as qualifiers. However, Morrison said on Thursday that Tennis Australia had been told weeks ago that a recent infection did not meet the criteria for an exemption.
Tennis Australia and Victoria government officials said Djokovic had not been given preferential treatment.
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tennis/australian-open/novak-djokovic-in-limbo-as-lawyers-battle-over-australia-entry-ban/articleshow/88731251.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]