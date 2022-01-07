Auburn drops OT heartthrob in Missouri





Next game: LSU 1/9/2022 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON SEC network WQSI 93.9 FM COLUMBIA, Mo. Auburn fought back in the closing minutes of the regulations to enforce overtime, but Missouri withdrew in extra period when Auburn fell 72-63 at the Mizzou Arena on Thursday night. Auburn (8-5, 0-2 SEC) led by a whopping seven in the second half and five in the fourth quarter, but several Missouri runs (13-2, 2-0) combined with Auburn cold pieces kept the Tigers from pulling away. “I thought our guards did a really good job,” head coach Auburn Johnnie Harris said. “But they kind of owned us in the paint. Our guards played really hard. We got some steals, got some turnover in the fourth quarter and we were able to tie it up and go into overtime. “They started going in with their five players. And we missed a few shots. We didn’t get to the free-throw line like we should. We started making early, quick shots and they worked on it. That’s the difference a team like this, you have to do every little thing right, and we made some big mistakes over time, then, in overtime, they went to their post player, we let her catch the ball deep and she buried it. “ Sania Wells scored a career-high 20 points, including the bucket in the last 30 seconds to force overtime, and pulled out four rebounds. Aicha Coulibaly and Honesty Scott-Grayson added 15 points each. Kiyae’ White led the Tigers with nine rebounds. The Tigers’ defense was massive early on and kept them in the game as they turned 20 Mizzou turns into 24 points. But Missouri still shot 51 percent of the field (26-51) and was 16-of-19 on the free throw line. Meanwhile, Auburn was 27-of-71 (38%) off the floor. Mizzou out-rebounded Auburn 38-34 and out-scored Auburn in the paint 38-30. Auburn led 32-28 at halftime by turning eight Missouri turnovers into 14 points. That wasn’t the highlight of the evening, a Coulibaly block from a Mizzou three-pointer that turned them into a fastbreak layup at the other end to take Auburn’s lead to six early in the second quarter. A Coulibaly three-pointer at 6:07 of the third quarter gave Auburn the biggest lead 40-33, but the Tigers were left scoreless for the next six minutes when a 12-0 Missouri run gave them a 45-40 lead at the end of three. But Auburn answered halfway through the fourth with a 9-0 run of its own to take a 53-48 lead. From there, Mizzou used a 6-0 run in the next two minutes to regain the lead. Trailing 59-57 on a Coulibaly layup and Mizzou’s Blackwell hitting one of two free throws, Wells drove to the center of the paint and hit a 10-foot floater to tie the score with 19 seconds to play. Mizzou was unable to get a shot off before the rules tied at 59-59. Overtime, however, belonged to Mizzou. After a 5-0 MU run to start, a layup by Wells narrowed the deficit to 64-61. But from there, Mizzou finished on an 8-2 run. LaDazhia Williams led Missouri by 25 points and Aijha Blackwell added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Auburn returns to action on Sunday with their first home game in nearly three weeks as No. 13 visits LSU Auburn Arena. Game time is 4 p.m. CT; the first 500 fans will receive a free Auburn women’s basketball t-shirt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/1/6/womens-basketball-auburn-drops-ot-heartbreaker-at-missouri.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos