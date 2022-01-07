Sports
Australia vs England, 4th Astest: Usman Khawaja’s family’s adorable reaction after batter strikes on day 2 tons. look at
Ashes: Usman Khawaja celebrates his century in Sydney.© AFP
Usman Khawaja was in fantastic form on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney. The batter was put into the playing XI instead of the Covid-isolated Travis Head, hitting 137 runs off 260 balls, including 13 fours. His century proved to be crucial as it put Australia in a strong position in the pending game after a declaration at 416 for eight. In response to the hosts, the visitors reached 13/0 on stumps on Day 2. After reaching his ton, Khawaja was cheered by his wife Rachel, who lifted their daughter in applause. Cricket.com.au shared the moment on Twitter and it was well received by fans. Here’s the video:
Family #Ash pic.twitter.com/kNQMZHkXl6
cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2022
One fan praised the moment, writing, “The most powerful and beautiful thing in the world is family”.
The most powerful and beautiful thing in the world is family
Faizan Ameen (@Faiziboy61) January 6, 2022
Another fan called for his permanent roster on the Australian test squad for the entire current WTC cycle.
The fan commented: “Usman should be on the squad until the WTC cycle is over. He deserves it. Unfairly overlooked and not given many chances, give him the swan song selectors plz!”
Usman should be on the squad until the WTC cycle is over. He deserves it. Unfairly overlooked and not given many chances give him the swan song selectors plz!
Deeyan (@deeyan16) January 6, 2022
Another fan revealed that the baby started celebrating even before Khawajha reached his ton.
promoted
“Before he hit the ball, the party started,” the fan wrote.
Before he hit the ball the party started (Bottle Dropped)
Bharat Waj (@im_waj03) January 6, 2022
During Australia’s first innings, England pacer Stuart Broad registered a throw of five wickets. He was responsible for the layoffs of David Warner (30), Steve Smith (67), Khawaja, Cameron Green (5) and Pat Cummins (24).
Openers Haseeb Hameed (2) and Zak Crawley (2) resumed the battle for England on Day 3.
