Alabama vs. Georgia Picks, Odds: 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Top Model Prediction

The SEC is guaranteed a third consecutive national title on Jan. 10 when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Alabama is the defending champion and LSU won the 2019 title. The SEC Championship Game rematch guarantees a 12th national champion from the conference in the past 16 seasons. The Crimson Tide (13-1) last month won the SEC Championship Game 41-24 before beating Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Bulldogs (13-1) are aiming for their first national title since 1980, taking a 34-11 win against Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Alabama defeated Georgia in overtime 26-23 in a classic game for the championship title in 2017.

Kick-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The last Alabama vs. Georgia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as 2.5-point favorites, half a point lower than the opening line. The over-under for total points is set at 52.

Alabama vs. Georgia Spread: Bulldogs -2.5

alabama vs. Georgia over-under: 52 points

Alabama vs. Georgia Money Line: Crimson Tide +115, Bulldogs -135

BAMA: Alabama is 49-35 ATS vs. ranked teams since Nick Saban was hired in 2007.

UGA: Georgia is 21-13 ATS against ranked teams under Kirby Smart (since 2016)

Featured game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Why Alabama Can Cover



The underdog is 7-1 ATS in the last eight encounters, and the Bulldogs were six-point favorites in the December meeting. QB Bryce Young threw 421 yards and three TDs while Alabama piled up 536 yards. Alabama has won seven in a row against the Bulldogs, and UGA’s vaunted defense struggled to cover WR Jameson Williams. The junior had 187 receiving yards and finished the regular season with 1,507 and 15 TDs. John Metchie III is out with a torn ACL, but Williams had seven catches and Ja’Corey Brooks had a 44-yard TD reception against Cincinnati.

The Tide mainly relied on the running game in the win against the Bearcats, with RB Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 204 yards against a strong defense. Alabama scores 42.5 points per game, the fourth most in the nation, while the defense allows just over 20, which ranks 20th. It has arguably the nation’s best defensive player in Will Anderson Jr., who has an FBS-high 17.5 sacks. The Tide intercepted two passes in the final matchup and returned one for the TD which essentially sealed the game. Alabama is 17-12-1 ATS after a week goodbye under Nick Saban.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is 9-5 at the spread this season, 3-1 at neutral venues, and facing a defense in Alabama that is not at its typical level. The Tide has allowed more than 20 points seven times this season, while the Bulldogs kept opponents to 10 points or less in nine games. Georgia allows for an average of 9.5 points while scoring over 39, and two crucial turnovers contributed to the loss in the SEC title game. QB Stetson Bennett threw 340 yards in the game, but had two picks, one returned for a TD. He threw just seven interceptions all season while throwing 27 TD passes.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 ATS against ranked teams this season, and Bennett has racked up 2,681 yards, but he also has chips in the powerful run game. He has 283 rushing yards, but RB’s Zamir White (772 yards, 10 TDs) and James Cook (920 yards total) lead the way. The defense also has obvious strength, with Nakobe Dean (six sacks) and Channing Tindall (4.5) leading a stacked linebacker crew. The defense is second in the nation in yards allowed per game (254.4), and DB Derion Kendrick (four interceptions) will help lock up an exhausted receiving corps in Alabama.

How to choose Georgia vs. Alabama?

