Halep, Osaka, Kasatkina book quarter-finals at Melbourne 250s

Simona Halep defeated a familiar face at Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Thursday as the former world No. 1 defeated her fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals. The number 2 seed was later joined by number 1 seed Naomi Osaka, who sent Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-1.

“Very happy to be able to win this race this way,” said Halep on the track. “The beginning was a little different, so I didn’t feel the ball great, but slowly I started to feel the game and I think I dominated the game.

“I’m very happy with the way I’ve played. I’ve worked a lot off season so I feel ready to play matches. Actually, I’ve missed a lot of official matches, so here I am, and every time I try to to give my best.”

Recent rivals and teammates: Number 2 Halep took just 61 minutes to beat her up-and-coming compatriot for the second time in three months. Halep also stopped Ruse in the first round of the Cluj-Napoca event in their home country in October.

The pair had to put aside their recent teamwork in doubles. Ruse has been Halep’s doubles partner in Halep’s last two doubles events, including this week in Melbourne, where they fell in the first round to No. 2 seeds Bernarda Pera and Katerina Siniakova.

Quick Facts:In July last year, Ruse was still outside the Top 200, but she won her first WTA singles title in Hamburg last summer and is currently number 87 in the world.

Still, Ruse had never beaten a Top 20 player in five previous attempts, and that streak continued with her loss to No. 20 Halep. Halep hasn’t lost a game to a compatriot since 2010.

Next one: Halep now faces number 6 seed Viktorija Golubic from Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Golubic was one of the biggest ranking improvers of last year, with her ranking rising 94 places during the 2021 season.

“At this level, everyone is playing well,” Halep said. “I’m just concentrating on myself, the way I’ve played these two matches. I’m playing well, I’m confident, but it’s a new game. I’m just trying to enjoy and play my best tennis, because when I play my best play tennis, I have a chance of winning.”

Osaka rushes through, Zheng Qinwen reaches first WTA QF

Much like Halep’s clash with Ruse, the overnight session between Osaka and Maryna Zanevska pitted a former world No. 1 and multiple major champion against a player who had won her first WTA title and cracked the Top 100 in 2021. Once again, the established name quickly asserted its authority, taking Osaka in just 58 minutes.

Defending Australian Open champion Osaka extended her winning streak in Melbourne to 12 games and 21 of her last 22, with a sharp performance with 11 winners and a 90% first-time win rate.

World No. 82 Zanevska, who won her first WTA trophy in Gdynia last July, was charged 40 unforced fouls, including six doubles. The Belgian had few answers to Osaka’s shot weight over the course of the match.

Osaka then takes on former world No. 9 Andrea Petkovic, who previously played in two of her most important tournaments. At Stanford 2014, Osaka qualified to make her WTA main draw debut and attracted attention with an upset from Samantha Stosur – but fell 6-2, 6-2 to the German in the second round. Five years later, she would take revenge 6-2, 6-0 en route to the title in Beijing 2019. Petkovic sealed her first outdoor hard court quarterfinal since Guangzhou 2018 with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory on Clara Burel.

Highlights: Osaka d. Zanevska | Q.Zheng d. Zvonareva | Konjuh d. Kanepi | Potapova by Bondar | Kudermetova d. Bringle

No.126 ranked qualifier Zheng Qinwen, 19, reached the first WTA quarterfinal of her career with an impressive 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Vera Zvonareva in two hours and 45 minutes. The Chinese teenager came off a set and a break-down to triumph against the 37-year-old former world number two.

After using her breathtaking power off the ground to control most of the game against Zvonareva, Zheng showed a daring versatility when it came to serving it up with winners on the drop shot and volley, before firing a savage forehand to to convert her first match point.

Other winners from Thursday on summer set 1 are Ana Konjuh of Croatia, who defeated Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, and Anastasia Potapova of Russia, who came through 6-4, 6-7 (4 ), 7-5 against qualifier Anna Bondar of Hungary. A razor-sharp encounter saw Potapova pull away at the end, taking 12 of the last 15 points after Bondar served before the match 5-4 in the third set.

Kasatkina achieves long-awaited victory over Keys on summer set 2

Meanwhile, in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 event at the same venue, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia finally took a win over one of her frequent opponents when she defeated American Madison Keys 7-6(4), 2-6, 6 -3 in the second round.

Keys dominated the rivalry between the two former Top 10 players with an impressive 7-0 head-to-head (14-1 in sets) in their previous matches. But Kasatkina eventually turned the tables, taking the 2-hour 13-minute battle and progressing to the quarter-finals.

“Madison, she is an excellent player, she is very talented and she has great shots,” said Kasatkina on the court. “I think the level [today] was quite high.”

Kasatkina had to take a medical time out for her shoulder in the second set, but she triumphed anyway as she is looking for a new title in Australia. Kasatkina won the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last season.

Highlights: Kasatkina d. Keys | Parrizas Diaz d. Li | Rachimova d. sorribes tormo

More winners from Thursday on Summer Set 2 include Amanda Anisimova of the United States, who defeated No. 5 seeded Sorana Cirstea of ​​Romania 6-4, 6-1, and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, who defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. 3-6 defeated, 6-2, 6-3.

Two up-and-coming talents made quick work of their draws. It took Danish number six Clara Tauson just 51 minutes to beat Zhu Lin 6-1, 6-0, ending the seven-match winning streak of Chinese qualifiers. US No. 7 seeded Ann Li recorded an impressive 6-1, 6-4 victory over former US Open semifinalist Anastasija Sevastova in 1 hour 12 minutes.

Elsewhere, late blooming Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz reached her third WTA quarter-final of her career, and first on hard court, with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over qualifier Claire Liu. Last August, 30-year-old Parrizas Diaz became the fourth-oldest Top 100 debutant in ranking history.

The biggest upset of the day saw qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova upset No. 4 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6(3), 6-4. It was the 20-year-old Russian’s second win in the Top 50 in his career.