Sports
Hertl, Sharks hold on, send Sabers to fifth loss in a row
BUFFALO — Tomas Hertl had a goal and assist for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabers at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
“I thought ‘Tommy’ showed great leadership tonight,” said Sharks coach Bob Boughner. “And not just because he scored the match winner. But he sacrificed, he blocked shots. His changes, he made smart attacking zone changes. He took care of it on the bench, holding guys and pumping guys up and positive encouragement to other guys. He was Just very involved in the game tonight. He was very involved, both verbally and with his game.”
Matt Nieto and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks (18-16-1), who won for the first time in three games. Adin Hill made 37 saves in his first start since returning from COVID-19 protocol. He conceded two goals on seven shots in relief in his first game since December 16 on Tuesday in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
“It was nice to see a lot of rubber, a lot of shots, getting a feel for the puck in the net,” said Hill. “It was good and it’s clear that getting the two points is huge. … Hopefully we can string something together here.”
Video: SJS @ BUF: Hertl beats Luukkonen at high speed
Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgenssons scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves for the Sabers (10-18-6), who have lost five in a row (0-3-2).
“It wasn’t good,” said Sabers coach Don Granato. “We had some guys who made mistakes that shouldn’t have been made. So I don’t want to blame the whole team. The first goal ‘UPL’ couldn’t see it. It was our own man in the way The frustration you heard in my voice wasn’t the whole team, it was just a few instances where they could take advantage.
“And then the rest of the game, of course I talked a lot this year. You have to be able to overcome your mistakes and you can see why. Every team makes mistakes. We made mistakes and we couldn’t figure it out.” of those mistakes.”
Nieto gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 12:27 of the first period. Nick Bonino won a puck fight down the left wall and advanced to Andrew Cogliano on the left side of the net, who quickly passed on Nieto in the slot.
“It just started with a great prediction,” Nieto said. “‘Bones’ wins a fight there, takes it to ‘Cogs’ on the net front and he makes a really good pass to me in the slot. Great heads up play from him and I could squeak one by one.”
Video: [email protected]: Meier enters zone, wrists shot on net
Meier scored on a long shot from the left inside the blue line that went off the far post to make it 2-0 at 13:44.
Hertl extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:24. Alexander Barabanov won a race for the puck in the neutral zone and passed behind Hertl, who scored from the end.
Skinner made it 3-1 at 7:56 of the second period, picked up the puck along the right wall and skated to the high slot before scoring the top corner on Hill.
“I just think we need more urgency, and maybe that’s not really rust,” Skinner said. “We kind of waited for plays to be developed and as a result, we kind of chased that.”
The Sabers pushed into the third period, passed the Sharks 22-5 and were awarded two penalties.
Girgensons made it 3-2 on the power play at 18:14 of the third period, hitting a rebound off the left side of the net as Luukkonen pulled for the extra striker.
“It’s hard to regain confidence when you give up,” Granato said. “We came higher. We fought harder. I really pushed our guys at the end of the period. I was disappointed. I didn’t think we were fighting hard enough. We had some individual mistakes, but I wanted to be sure know that we didn’t think about it. … We played with too much fear in the first period, that’s hesitation. We had to get rid of that. The second two we did better. The frustration you hear in my voice is that .”
COMMENTS: Hertl has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in his last 11 games. … Meier has a goal and four assists in a three point run. He has three goals and five assists in his last six games. … Skinner has 11 points (nine goals, two assists) in his last 11 games against the Sharks. … Forward Ryan MacInnis played 10am and had two shots on target in his Sabers debut.
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/san-jose-sharks-buffalo-sabres-game-recap/c-329233652
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]