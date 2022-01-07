Hertl, Sharks hold on, send Sabers to fifth loss in a row

BUFFALO — Tomas Hertl had a goal and assist for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabers at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

“I thought ‘Tommy’ showed great leadership tonight,” said Sharks coach Bob Boughner. “And not just because he scored the match winner. But he sacrificed, he blocked shots. His changes, he made smart attacking zone changes. He took care of it on the bench, holding guys and pumping guys up and positive encouragement to other guys. He was Just very involved in the game tonight. He was very involved, both verbally and with his game.”

Matt Nieto and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks (18-16-1), who won for the first time in three games. Adin Hill made 37 saves in his first start since returning from COVID-19 protocol. He conceded two goals on seven shots in relief in his first game since December 16 on Tuesday in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

“It was nice to see a lot of rubber, a lot of shots, getting a feel for the puck in the net,” said Hill. “It was good and it’s clear that getting the two points is huge. … Hopefully we can string something together here.”

Video: SJS @ BUF: Hertl beats Luukkonen at high speed

Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgenssons scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves for the Sabers (10-18-6), who have lost five in a row (0-3-2).

“It wasn’t good,” said Sabers coach Don Granato. “We had some guys who made mistakes that shouldn’t have been made. So I don’t want to blame the whole team. The first goal ‘UPL’ couldn’t see it. It was our own man in the way The frustration you heard in my voice wasn’t the whole team, it was just a few instances where they could take advantage.

“And then the rest of the game, of course I talked a lot this year. You have to be able to overcome your mistakes and you can see why. Every team makes mistakes. We made mistakes and we couldn’t figure it out.” of those mistakes.”

Nieto gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 12:27 of the first period. Nick Bonino won a puck fight down the left wall and advanced to Andrew Cogliano on the left side of the net, who quickly passed on Nieto in the slot.

“It just started with a great prediction,” Nieto said. “‘Bones’ wins a fight there, takes it to ‘Cogs’ on the net front and he makes a really good pass to me in the slot. Great heads up play from him and I could squeak one by one.”

Video: [email protected]: Meier enters zone, wrists shot on net

Meier scored on a long shot from the left inside the blue line that went off the far post to make it 2-0 at 13:44.

Hertl extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:24. Alexander Barabanov won a race for the puck in the neutral zone and passed behind Hertl, who scored from the end.

Skinner made it 3-1 at 7:56 of the second period, picked up the puck along the right wall and skated to the high slot before scoring the top corner on Hill.

“I just think we need more urgency, and maybe that’s not really rust,” Skinner said. “We kind of waited for plays to be developed and as a result, we kind of chased that.”

The Sabers pushed into the third period, passed the Sharks 22-5 and were awarded two penalties.

Girgensons made it 3-2 on the power play at 18:14 of the third period, hitting a rebound off the left side of the net as Luukkonen pulled for the extra striker.

“It’s hard to regain confidence when you give up,” Granato said. “We came higher. We fought harder. I really pushed our guys at the end of the period. I was disappointed. I didn’t think we were fighting hard enough. We had some individual mistakes, but I wanted to be sure know that we didn’t think about it. … We played with too much fear in the first period, that’s hesitation. We had to get rid of that. The second two we did better. The frustration you hear in my voice is that .”

COMMENTS: Hertl has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in his last 11 games. … Meier has a goal and four assists in a three point run. He has three goals and five assists in his last six games. … Skinner has 11 points (nine goals, two assists) in his last 11 games against the Sharks. … Forward Ryan MacInnis played 10am and had two shots on target in his Sabers debut.