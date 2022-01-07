What does Greg Studrawas’ departure mean for Ohio State footballs 2022 recruiting class?





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two days after becoming the first Wisconsin player to commit to Ohio State football since the turn of the century, Carson Hinzman learned that his position coach was no longer employed. After six seasons, the Buckeyes parted ways with offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. While he had a good track record of developing talent, his track record of acquiring it at the highest level was inconsistent. None of the four players signed into the 2022 class is a top-100 recruit. Hinzman is the only member of that quartet who did not sign early. Instead, he pushed back his decision as he struggled back and forth between Columbus and staying home to play for the Badgers. OSU won that fight Tuesday night, becoming the 20th member of a class that ranked fourth nationally. He won’t be able to sign until February 2, which is why Studrawas’ departure makes it reasonable to doubt the nation’s number 134 player and number 6 domestic offensive lineman can change his mind. For now, the answer seems to be no. The four-star recruit is down in San Antonio, Texas, preparing for the Army All American Bowl, along with fellow committers George Fitzpatrick and Tegra Tshabola. After bowl training on Thursday, he made it clear that his intentions are still to sign with the Buckeyes, and his enlistment is over. I am a man of my word, Hinzman told reporters. I am 100 percent behind [Ryan Day] and his plan. I’m not here for one coach. The three along with Avery Henry, who is not in a postseason all-star game, expect to hear from Ryan Day soon to learn more about the head coach’s direction with the new hire. But neither the loss of Studrawa nor the addition of whoever takes that job will deter their decisions. Ohio State planned to sign at least three offensive linemen in this class. They achieved that before the early signing period, after which Hinzman allowed them to exceed that number. The cycle’s only failure is the lack of high-end gear, which is part of why Studrawa was let go. But it doesn’t look like his departure will lead to a change of heart for the 2022 class. More Buckeyes Coverage O-line coach Studrawa not detained by Buckeyes Football Scholarship Chart 2022 Tanner McCalister, former Okla. St. Safety, transfers to OSU What the arrival of McCalisters means for secondary? Williamson’s tweets about Meyer, OSU sparks reactions from teammates What Hinzman’s commitment means to OSU Carson Hinzman, 4-star OL, committed to OSU Harrison Jr. proved red zone value in Rose Bowl What does Teague’s draft decision mean? Teague III declares for 2022 NFL Draft Ransom gives update on his leg surgery – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

