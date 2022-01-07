Djokovic ignores fact that, unlike tennis, fighting a pandemic is a team effort

This weekend, Novak Djokovic should have warmed up for another Grand Slam.

But instead, the No. 1 world tennis champion and well-known vaccine skeptic chills his heels in an Australian quarantine hotel as an international row rages over whether he should be kicked out of the country altogether.

Djokovic had boasted on social media about being granted an exemption, for medical reasons he has not explained, from the rules that all players in the Australian Open must be double-shot.

But hours later, he was detained at the airport, his visa canceled and unceremoniously threatened with deportation.

His lawyers are contesting that ruling, meaning the outcome of this particular tournament can now be decided in a court of law rather than one.

Not since the actor Johnny Depp and his then-wife, Amber Heard, flew their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country on a private jet without the necessary paperwork, has the power of celebrities met the strength of Australia’s biosecurity requirements with such explosive results.

In all fairness to Djokovic, this farce may not be entirely his fault. Someone somewhere, in their camp or in Australian tennis, may have screwed up by creating a situation where the biggest box office draw of the tournament was seemingly given a free pass to compete in the country, but not quite there. to come. Still, few tears will be shed for the man now inevitably known as Novaxx Djokovic.

Across the world, another viral wave is running out of patience with those who are deliberately unvaccinated. Just over a month ago, it was pointed out that the mood could harden as intensive care beds fill with patients who realized too late they should have gotten the shot, as restrictions loom again for those who had done what was asked of them. .

As that scenario unfolds, with French President Macron playing for the gallery by swearing he will do everything he can to anger those not stabbed, while angry callers to radiotelephones demand that anti-vaxxers be deprived of their rights. on NHS treatment if they get sick.

Elsewhere in sport, the Premier League, which faces a stubborn minority of unvaccinated top footballers and fears of canceled matches, has reportedly discussed allowing those uninspired to travel to matches separately or have their meals out of reach of others. let players eat.

It’s an unpleasantly divisive idea, just stopping to make them ring a bell and yell, unclean! Unclean! But what if the alternative is that doubly-pricked players grow increasingly resentful of having to sit out matches for isolating themselves after contacting infected teammates?

ugly undertow

Balancing the indisputable human right to refuse a vaccine and the rights of others not to be held hostage by that decision is the biggest challenge of this phase of the pandemic, and that is why Djokovic’s case has gone far. outdoor tennis resonates.

There is an undeniably ugly undercurrent of some of this animosity towards unvaccinated people, who are disproportionately likely to be poor, marginalized and ethnic minorities.

Punishing people who often have deep-seated reasons for not trusting the authorities because they don’t get their shot not only risks discriminating against discrimination, but means a profound inability to understand why they didn’t want to comply in the first place, making it impossible for them to persuade them to change their mind.

But there’s nothing clearly marginalized about a millionaire athlete who arrogantly demands the right to fly into a country suffering from record infection rates in hopes of picking up another lucrative trophy.

Australians have endured such draconian restrictions that thousands of them were stranded abroad at the start of the pandemic and not even allowed back into their own countries. Djokovic has less in common with a tortured, minimum-wage healthcare worker who is spoon-fed if they don’t get the shot than with an often more middle-class form of anti-vaxxer that slips under the radar.

He believes in natural healing and once suggested that polluted water can be cleansed through the power of positive thinking, insisting that science had proven that molecules in the water respond to our emotions.

He has, of course, the right to have any crazy belief he wants, but he doesn’t have the God-given right to escape its professional consequences, much less does he have the right to impose consequences on others. The influence he exerts as an international sportsman makes it all the more important that he sticks to the rules.

Most Toxic

One line for them, another for the rest of us remains the most toxic load of the pandemic, whether it be directed at Downing Street workers feasting on cozy Christmas wine and cheese at a time when mere mortals are their own parents. were not even allowed to see, or against big Hollywood names who came into Australia for film and TV work, when most people were barely allowed to leave their own homes.

It plays on a sense of resentment over elites who get away with things the little guy can’t, which is arguably never far from the surface of politics, visibly fueled by a pandemic in which too many powerful people have been caught evading the rules so painfully obeyed by others.

No wonder Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister criticized for his own handling of the pandemic, jumped at the chance to declare that rules are rules and apply to everyone.

Unlike tennis, fighting a pandemic is a team effort. If he doesn’t want to be booed from the next job where he actually gets to play, Djokovic would do well to remember that.