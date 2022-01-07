Larsson hat-trick helps Coyotes hand Blackhawks sixth straight defeat

GLENDALE, Arizona — Johan Larsson had his first NHL hat-trick for the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday in a 6-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Gila River Arena.

It was Larsson’s first three goals of the season. He has scored six points in his past three games after having three assists in an 8-7 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 28.

“You want to be there when it’s the big moments in the game, and it’s nice to go out and score some goals and kick-start the confidence,” Larsson said.

Video: [email protected]: Larsson hits first NHL hat trick

Travis Boyd had a goal and two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Coyotes (7-22-3), who lost their previous two games and eight of nine (1-7-1). Shayne Gostisbehere, Phil Kessel and Janis Moser each had two assists.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (11-18-5), who lost their sixth in a row (0-3-3) and 11th in 13 (2-10-1). Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

After the game, they held a players’ meeting.

“It’s okay. They have to,” said Chicago coach Derek King. “I can’t stand the rest of the staff coming in there and telling them what they’re doing wrong or what they should do. Honestly, I never went in. I saw the door close, so I just left it. . .. It’s frustrating and I know they’re frustrated most importantly they still have to believe that they’re a good team and they can pull out of this and keep trying to climb the charts here My message was to just support each other, stay as a team.”

Boyd scored from Kessel’s pass on a power play to give the Coyotes a 3-2 lead at 9:56 of the second period, the first of three consecutive goals for Arizona.

Clayton Keller scored at 3:10 of the third to make it 4-2, a goal that was unsuccessfully challenged by the Blackhawks due to goalkeeper interference.

Larsson’s power play goal 51 seconds later at 4:01 made it 5-2 and gave the Coyotes their first three-goal lead of the season.

Arizona was 2-for-5 on the power play.

“I always think that when your power play generates momentum, that means your best players are doing good things,” said Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny. “That means they play with confidence and [it] translates to 5-to-5.”

Toews took it to 5-3 with his 350th NHL goal and fifth in nine games at 6:29 of the third, and Alex DeBrincat‘s third power-play goal in two games made it 5-4 at 13:21.

“Some of these games feel like you’re playing three games in one,” Gostisbehere said. “There are a lot of ups and downs. There are a lot of emotions on the bench. It’s good for our young boys to get that experience and see what it takes to get two points in this competition.”

Video: CHI @ ARI: Vejmelka saves on DeBrincat

Larsson completed the hat-trick with an empty goal at 19:31 for the 6-4 final.

The Coyotes entered the NHL last with 64 goals in 31 games, but have scored 20 in the last four.

“The last few games we’ve been creating more and you can see that on the score sheet,” said Larsson.

Dysin May‘s second NHL goal gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 3:16 of the first period.

Larsson made it 2-0 at 7:06 PM. It was his first goal since April 28, 2021 against the Sharks.

Kirby Dach smashed in Philipp Kurashev‘s rebound attempt at 1:01 of the second to bring it down to 2-1, and MacKenzie Entwistle scored on a 2-on-1 with Toews to make it 2-2 at 5:24 AM.

“There’s obviously time in these last few games where we’re playing really good hockey, and we take a few shifts off, some tough penalties don’t get killed and one thing leads to another,” Toews said. “We just have to find ways to bond and not have that waste of energy and focus.”

COMMENTS: Larsson’s previous NHL game highlight was two goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 31, 2016. … Fleury had won six in a row against the Coyotes, conceding two goals or less in each. … The Blackhawks played with 11 forwards and seven defenders after attacker Brandon Hagel and defender Erik Gustafsson were placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol less than an hour before the game. … Keller has six goals in 11 games against the Blackhawks. … Coyotes ahead Jay Beagle will be out for at least eight weeks and possibly the rest of the season after surgery to repair a lower body injury.