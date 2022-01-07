SCG test day 3, Scott Morrison’s weird Covid-19 comment

Scott Morrison in the comment box on the Ashes on Thursday during Jane McGrath Day.

Scott Morrison has made a shocking comment about Australians taking wickets in the virus while sitting in Ashes’ comment box on day three of the fourth Test at the SCG.

Morrison sat with Fox Sports commentators Isa Guha and Adam Gilchrist as more than 25,000 spectators dressed in pink to celebrate the legacy of the late Jane McGrath — on the day named in her honor — and to support those fighting breast cancer. .

It came after Mr. Morrison announced a $40 million grant to the McGrath Foundation to fund breast nurses over the next three years and provide critical support to 20,000 patients.

“This is about an Australian effort here; the government will do its part. But the reason the McGrath Foundation is so successful is that the Australians are doing their part,” said Mr Morrison as he sat in the box.

Scott Morrison announced $40 million for the McGrath Foundation on Friday. Photo: Fox Sports

The prime minister was later asked by Guha if he would attend the four-day Women’s Ashes Test between Australia and England from January 27 in Canberra.

She had previously questioned him about his support and interest in women’s cricket.

“We have a lot of challenges there… but this is Australia living with the virus… and Australians are taking wickets in the virus,” PM says. COVID outbreaks have hit both the Australian and UK camps, as well as the media during this #Ash tour. #Auspol@SBSNewspic.twitter.com/CyNbNW7jq0 — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) January 7, 2022

“A little way down in Canberra – will I see you there?” she asked.

“I hope so, I hope so, at the moment my schedule is heavily dependent on Covid and we have a lot of challenges there as we know at the moment,” Mr Morrison began.

“But this is Australia living with the virus, look over there and Australians are taking wickets in the virus.”

The Prime Ministers’ comments about Australians taking wickets in the virus have left many scratching their heads. Photo: Fox Sports

Gilchrist, a legendary Australian wicket-keeper, laughed but seemed confused by the strange remark, before quickly changing the subject.

“Indeed they are,” he said, before mentioning that Mr. Morrison attended school nearby.

But the opposition did not pass up the chance to wave goodbye after many people reacted on social media with confusion about what the prime minister meant.

Shadow Assistant Environment Secretary Josh Wilson tweeted: “Seriously. What is achieved by mixing cricket with stupidity?”

It is not the first time Mr Morrison has received a cricket-related reaction.

In November 2019, during the Black Summer bushfires, he was accused of being tone-deaf when he tweeted that the Australian cricket team would give firefighters and devastated communities something to cheer for.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny had previously attended the Jane McGrath High Tea event. Image: Getty Images

“It’s going to be a great summer of cricket, and for our firefighters and fire-affected communities, I’m sure our boys will give them something to cheer about,” he wrote.

Former Independent MP Kerryn Phelps was unimpressed, tweeting: “It must be the empathy counselor’s day off.”

McGrath . Foundation aims to sell 240,000 virtual seats to the Sydney Ashes for those who can’t make it.

