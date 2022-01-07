Tennis top Djokovic spends religious day in detention

Regardless of who made a mistake with the visa or vaccination waiver or whatever, the reality for men’s tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic spent an important religious holiday in an Australian detention hotel on Friday, working on his challenge against deportation.

He receives calls from Serbia, including from his parents and the president, hoping to cheer him up. A priest from the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Melbourne asked immigration authorities for permission to visit the nine-time Australian Open champion to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

Our Christmas is rich in many customs and it is so important for a priest to visit it, Church dean Milorad Locard told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “The whole thing surrounding this event is appalling. That he has to spend Christmas in detention… it is unthinkable.

Djokovic’s supporters gathered outside the Park Hotel, where refugees and asylum seekers were housed near central Melbourne, waving flags and banners.

They mingled with human rights lawyers who were more out there to bring attention to the plight of other long-term incarcerated people, many who have complained about their living conditions and exposure to the coronavirus during the pandemic.

A day after both the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary said it was the individual’s responsibility to get their documents in order, it seemed to people on the ground that whatever mistakes happened in the process, one of the most eminent athletes in the world was imprisoned.

Djokovic flew to Australia, confident his paperwork was in order, as he had been approved by the state of Victoria for a medical exemption.

That same evidence failed to meet Australian government regulations.

So instead of preparing to defend his Australian Open title and attempting to win a men’s record of the 21st major title, he’s preparing to sue in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday over his visa cancellation. and fight deportation.

Attention is shifting from Djokovics’ vaccination status to questions about how the nine-time Australian Open champion, a regular visitor to Melbourne, could have ended up in this situation.

Even some who were critical of Djokovic in the past are now in his corner.

Look, I absolutely believe in taking action, I’ve been vaccinated for others and for my mother’s health, but how we’re handling Novaks’ situation is bad, really bad, Nick Kyrgios, Australian player and outspoken critic of some of the Djokovic’s views on vaccinations, posted on Twitter. This is one of our great champions, but in the end he is human. Do it better.

Jelena Djokovic posted on social media to thank her husband’s supporters.

Thank you dear people, all over the world for using your voice to send love to my husband, she posted on Twitter. I take a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening.

Djokovic was a vaccine skeptic and has refused to admit if he’s had any shots for COVID-19, but there’s no question that he traveled to Australia, arriving just before midnight on Wednesday, believing his paperwork was in order .

The medical exemption applications of players, their teams and tennis officials were vetted by two independent panels of state-level medical experts. Djokovic had an approved exemption that allowed him to enter the tournament.

But when he landed at the airport, the Australian Border Force canceled Djokovic’s visa for failing to provide proper proof to meet entry requirements.

Australia’s strict COVID-19 laws require incoming travelers to have had two injections of a recommended vaccine, or have a waiver with a genuine medical reason, such as an acute illness, to avoid it.

Tennis Australia said Djokovic’s request for an exemption was granted after a rigorous assessment process. Neither Tennis Australia nor Djokovic disclosed the reason why he was seeking exemption.

The Australian Border Force rejected his waiver as invalid, canceled his visa and then took him to the immigration hotel. His lawyers worked hard to ensure he could stay until Monday, when a federal judge hears his challenge, a week before the Australian Open starts.

After news of the visa cancellation broke, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the completely legitimate application and process, insisting there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

He said only 26 people involved in the tournament had applied for a medical exemption to circumvent the rule that all players, staff, officials and fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter Melbourne Park and that only a handful of which was allowed. None, expect Djokovic, who posted it himself on social media, has been publicly identified. Two others are now under investigation.

Tiley has not officially responded since.

