Sports betting in New York is here: how to sign up

And here’s how to access the FanDuel new user, risk-free bet promotion:
1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.
2) When FanDuel Sportsbook NY is officially launched, you will get a $100 credit in your account that day.
3) Make an initial deposit of at least $10 and place your first risk-free bet up to $1,000. You don’t need to wager $1,000 to claim this offer, but there is a $5 minimum wager. You place your first bet and if it doesn’t win, FanDuel will credit your account with the amount you lose in the form of a free bet.
Thursday afternoon, the New York State Gaming Commission Confirmed FanDuel Can Officially Launch Online Sports Betting in the state starting Saturday.
How to make a deposit with FanDuel Sportsbook
Depositing money into your FanDuel Sportsbook account is a quick and easy process. After creating your account, do the following:
1) Log in to your account.
2) Click on ‘Deposit’.
3) Then choose the amount you want to deposit (the first deposit must be at least $10).
4) Choose a payment method; FanDuel accepts Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, online banking and FanDuel Prepaid Card. They all have free deposits and are available immediately.
5) Confirm the transaction.
It’s that simple.
Once your money has been credited to your account you are ready to place your online bets.
Some states may differ for ways to deposit.
How to Withdraw Money with FanDuel Sportsbook
You can withdraw money from a FanDuel Sportsbook account in a number of ways, including PayPal, FanDuel Prepaid Card, Check, Venmo, and online banking.
Also a quick process:
1) Login.
2) Click on “Withdraw” and choose the desired amount.
3) Choose one of the recording options.
Each of the withdrawal options has different waiting times.
- It can take up to 48 hours for PayPal or Venmo to be approved, but once approved, you’ll have your money in your account within an hour.
- Prepaid cards can also be approved up to 48, but once they do, you get your money immediately.
- The online banking process takes 3 to 5 business days.
- If you would like a physical check, it should arrive between 7 and 10 business days after approval.
On which sports can I bet online with FanDuel?
Pick a sport and you can probably find it on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Below is a list of some of the sports you can bet on online, including the most popular ways to bet on them right now.
But first a brief explanation of the most common bets:
(Point) Spread: Bet on the margin of victory or loss
Money lines: Just a bet on the winner of the game.
Total (over/under}: Bet on the total number of points scored in a game.
Parlays: A combination of multiple bets to increase your odds.
Props: Unique bets on individual players or teams in a particular game.
In game bets: Bets placed after a particular game has already started.
Future: Bets on future matches.
Same Game Parlay: This new feature allows you to combine multiple bets from one matchup or team into one parlay.
Australian Rules Football League
- Moneyline — A bet on which team to win
- Line — A bet on the winner per point spread
- Big Win Little Win – Bet on both the winner and margin of victory
Auto Racing (NASCAR, Formula 1)
- Futures – Opportunities for the 2022 Seasons
Basketball
- Futures – Betting odds for the 2022 MLB season for World Series winner and US and National League winners
Basketball (NBA, NCAA, WNBA, International Leagues)
- Scatter
- money line
- Over/Under total
- futures
boxing
- money line
- 3 Way Boxing Money Line – Bet on who will win the fight with a draw option
- Round Bets — Bet on who will win a specific round
- Method Victory – Bet on how the fight will end
- When will the battle end? — Bet on a group of rounds when the fight will end
- Prop Bets
Cricket
- Moneyline – Bet on who will win the match
- 1st Wicket Caught – Bet on a fielder to catch on the first hit
- Batsman Total Runs – Bet on the highest number of runs a batsman will make
Cycling
- Futures — Bet on the winner of the Tour de France 2022
Darts
- Futures — Bet on upcoming PDC tournaments
Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL)
- Point spread
- money line
- Over/Under total
- futures
- Parlays
- teaser
- Game and player props
- In game bets
golf
- Winner – Bet on a player to win a tournament
- Finish Placement — Bet on a golfer to finish in a certain place
- Rounds Betting — Bet on who will play the first, second, third and fourth rounds individually
- Matchup Head-to-Head Prop – Bet on which golfer will win from a set of matchup
- Futures — Betting on major tournaments in 2022
Ice hockey (NHL, international competitions)
- Scatter
- money line
- Total
- futures
MMA
- money line
- Round Bets — Bet on which round the fight will end
- Victory Method – Bet on the winner and how the fight ends
- Fastest Battle — Bet on which battle on a given map will end the fastest
Rugby League
- money line
- 3 Way Money Line – Bet on whether the home or away team will win or end in a draw
- 3-Way Spread — Bet on which team will win or end in a tie based on the spread
Rugby Union
- 3-way money line
- 3-way spread
Snooker
- Futures – Bet on the 2022 World Championship
Football (MLS, international competitions)
- 3-Way Moneyline — Bet on which team will win or end in a tie
- 3-way spread
- top bottom
- Individual Achievements – Bet on players to score a goal
- Results first or second half
- Live Opportunities
- Parlays
- futures
Table tennis
- money line
- Total points (over/under)
- First Game Odd/Even — Bet if the final score is even or odd
- Exact number of games — Bet on the number of games that will be played
Tennis
- money line
- Set bets
- Win the first set
- Prop Bets
- Match Spread Bets
- Draw in match
- Parlay Bets
- futures
FanDuel Sportsbook’s First User Risk Free Betting Promo
FanDuel Sportsbooks’ current new user promotion offers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
So you make your first bet up to $1,000 on any bet and any sport and if it doesn’t win, the amount you lose will be credited to your account in the form of a free bet.
You don’t have to bet $1,000, but there is a $5 minimum bet.
Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promos
FanDuel Sportsbook always has promotional offers for new users as well as experienced players.
To learn more about it, log into FanDuel Sportsbook and click on the “Promotions” link at the top of the page. There are usually a handful of different promo offers to choose from.
They tend to change regularly, so be sure to check these offers regularly.
Which States Have Legalized Online Sports Betting?
Currently there are 12 states that have legalized online gambling and you can use FanDuel Sportsbook in all.
Those states include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, with others to be launched soon.
You do not need to be a resident of one of those states, just physically present in one of those states. You must also be at least 21 years old to bet online
