Appalachian State Is Interested In Playing Notre Dame In Football





Four days after the Pac-12 canceled non-conference games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Appalachian State inquired whether they could join the Notre Dames 2020 schedule as a replacement. Doug Banks, deputy director of athletics for development, contacted Ron Powlus, notre Dames deputy director of athletics for football via email on July 14. I just wanted to get in touch to see if there would be any interest in a game with App State, depending on what happens to game decisions that are only made during the conference, AD Banks wrote. Would be more than interested if any scenario materializes this year or even years to come. Powlus replied 25 hours later with a polite rejection. With all the unknowns at this point, we’re not about to add games, he wrote. However, I would like to note your interest and as the schedule is arranged I will evaluate all possibilities. I will keep your potential availability in mind. Other than a back-and-forth over Banks and Powlus’ shared time at the University of Kansas (2012-14), there was no further communication between the pair. (Read the emails here.) The emails were released Thursday by Appalachian State University in response to the One Foot Downs Freedom of Information Act request for correspondence between university representatives between January 1, 2019 and December 20, 2021 about scheduling football games. The Mountaineers, who participate in the Sun Belt Conference, finished 9-3 in 2020 to win the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Last season they were 10-4. Their recent opponents outside the conference have included the Miami hurricanes (2021), North Carolina Tar Heels (2019), Penn State Nittany Lions (2018), Georgia Bulldogs (2017) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2017). Notre Dame and Applachian State have never played against each other in football; the Boone, NC program elevated to FBS in 2014. The Irish played just one non-conference game in 2020 against the South Florida Bulls, missing annual games with the Stanford Cardinal and USC Trojans. What do you think, Irish fans? Should Notre Dame reconnect with the Appalachian State and fill a gap in a schedule over the next 10 years? opinion poll Want to see Notre Dame play football in App State in 2032?

