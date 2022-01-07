Sports
Mom, 22, married to husband 32 YEARS her eldest reveals family tried to end relationship
A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end their relationship with her baby’s father because of their 32-year age difference.
Stay-at-home mom Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, of Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, during a table tennis match in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
After finding it as friends, the couple went on their first date in August — but Vanessa’s parents doubted the match, claiming that Geza was simply looking for a “new trophy.”
However, the couple have since married and had their first baby together, adding that while they are still judged by their age difference, her parents have come to accept their relationship.
Vanessa Szabo-Menyhartmet her 54-year-old husband Geza Szabo as a teenager. Despite criticism of their age difference, the couple, pictured on a day trip to London, have been together for three years now
The couple has since been married and had their first baby together. Vanessa is pictured in a photo shoot with Geza while pregnant with her first son, born in August 2020
Vanessa gave birth to their first son Henrik (pictured at home with his parents) on August 27 in 2020, after being together for two years
“I was a high school dropout when we met at the table tennis league,” Vanessa said. “It wasn’t love at first sight because I found him a bit full of himself.
“When I looked at him, all I saw was that he thought he could beat anyone and that he was the only winner.
“We didn’t see each other as people we would want to be in a relationship with.
“When we got to know each other later and chatted a lot online, we didn’t realize we had feelings for each other – it just felt like friends who were important to each other.
Their couple says that while they are still facing judgment over their age difference, her once dubious parents have come to accept their relationship
The couple married two days after the birth of their first child, after getting engaged in 2019
“In the end, I was attracted to him because he showed his true self. He was a gentleman with a very good sense of humor so he could make me laugh all the time.
‘We have an age difference of 32 years. I was never attracted to men his age before, and he never dated women my age.
“I was scared at first because questions like “Can this work with an age difference?” and “What will my family think?” were in my head.’
Vanessa’s concerns were not unfounded. Her family told her that she was being abused and even tried to break up the couple.
“My family wasn’t happy when I told them what I thought of Geza,” said Vanessa.
Vanessa, pictured pregnant with her first child, says she was initially concerned that the age difference would mean the couple had different opinions about raising their son, but so far everything has gone well.
Vanessa, pictured pregnant with her first child, says she’s optimistic her husband will be around to watch Henrik grow up
The family, pictured over Christmas this year, is happier than ever, despite frequent criticism from strangers
“They said I was naive because if he started dating me, he would definitely have dated other women my age and was just looking for a new trophy.
“They tried to manipulate me into telling me to go out with friends and date other people and live the lives of others my age.
“They wanted us to break up. They said that in ten years I would regret seeing other people’s relationships that are better than mine.
“They later accepted my choice, but the road to coming to this conclusion was not an easy one. Only my twin sister supported us first.’
Despite the challenges, the couple has not let other people’s opinions affect their relationship.
Despite the challenges, the couple has not let other people’s opinions affect their relationship
“We had our first child, Henrik, on August 27, 2020, after being together for two years,” says Vanessa.
“We got married two days later, after getting engaged in the Eiffel Tower in Paris on August 29, 2019.
“By that time people only had ‘Congratulations’ to say about us.
“At first I was afraid that the age difference might make us have a different opinion about raising our son. But it turned out that I was worried for no reason.
“As for Geza’s age, he’s optimistic he’ll be around to watch Henrik grow up. If he follows in the footsteps of his family tree, his grandmother was 95, his grandmother’s mother 107 and his father 99.’
The mother says she sees a lot of judgment in people’s faces when they see the couple together – and that some people even mistake Geza for her father
Vanessa says they have supportive friends and colleagues who have accepted the couple’s age difference
Vanessa added that she sees a lot of judgment in people’s faces when they see the couple together — and that some people even mistake Geza for her father.
“Before you judge someone because of a huge age difference, get to know them better,” she said.
“Not every young woman has an older man because of his money. And not every grown man who has a young girlfriend or wife just wants a new trophy.
“Fortunately, we have friends and colleagues who have accepted us from the start, because they realize that our relationship exceeds our age difference.”
